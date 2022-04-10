Player Ratings

Newcastle v Wolves player ratings results from NUFC fans – Making it 3 MOTM in a row

The results of the Newcastle v Wolves player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this game that Newcastle United toughed out for an excellent 1-0 win under the lights at St James Park.

Bruno Guimaraes was your man of the match at Everton, rated 7.2 out of 10 despite the team falling to that late defeat. Against Tottenham the Brazil international midfielder was once again your MOTM, even though only playing the final half hour as a sub, rated 5.6 as those around him fell apart in that second half.

On Friday night though, the team were back at St James Park and ticking a lot of the right boxes. Bruno once again your black and white man of the match with a stellar rating of 8.9 from NUFC fans.

A strong supporting cast for Bruno Guimaraes with six other players getting a rating of 7.0 or better.

Dan Burn (7.5) top of those as he put in a powerful leading by example performance, whilst the other four at the back also rated in this grouping.

Martin Dubravka (7.2) commanding his box and a good low save at his near post late on, whilst Matt Targett (7.2) was also back on form after Tottenham and Eddie Howe making the right call when recalling Emil Krafth (7.2) who had arguably his best ever match for Newcastle. Completing the defensive line up, Fabian Schar (7.2) once again linking with Dan Burn to produce a very good partnership at the heart of the defence.

The other player in this higher grouping was at the other end of the pitch, Chris Wood (7.0) putting in his usual workrate but this time adding two ‘goals’ to his display. Unlucky to see that first one chalked off for a very dubious too close to call offside, Wood then won the winning penalty and showed absolute bottle to grab the ball and smash it home. Good on him.

At the other end of the spectrum were Wood’s main attacking support.

Ryan Fraser (5.1) barely involved before forced off through injury, whilst I do think very harsh on Allan Saint-Maximin (5.4) who whilst nowhere near his best, was involved in pretty much all of Newcastle’s decent moves going forward and played a key role in the counter-attack that led to the penalty.

The other two of the starting eleven were ranked by fans as having a little below par performances, certainly compared to most of their teammates, though I thought both Joelinton (6.5) and Jonjo Shelvey (6.4) did ok.

Coming off the bench and playing pretty much the whole match, Miguel Almiron (6.7) played his best for some time. With Ryan Fraser’s injury it looks like he may well get a chance to build on these small promising signs in the upcoming games.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8.30am Sunday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Wolves player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Friday 8 April 8pm

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 41% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

(Eddie Howe loves it at St James Park – I think night games here are absolutely brilliant – Read HERE)

(‘Great nights under the lights – The Toon is once again bouncing and I love it’ – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe makes Premier League history – Absolutely outstanding – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves boss admits Newcastle United deserved their victory as European hopes shattered – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Friday night victory – Read HERE)

