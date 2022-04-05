Player Ratings

Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings results from NUFC fans – Quite bizarre

The results of the Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this game that Newcastle United collapsed in after the break, having done ok in a disciplined first half display?

Well, it says it all that Bruno Guimaraes (5.6) is your man of the match, despite playing only the final half hour or so after coming on as a substitute when 3-1 down. The midfielder doing ok when introduced and showing his teammates how to keep possession, as he showed the quality and composure that was missing around the rest of the team after the break.

Going immediately from MOTM to the other extreme, personally, I find the choice of the two players seen as by far the worst by Newcastle fans, as pretty dubious / bizarre.

I think there is an element of scapegoating, with Chris Wood (2.6) and Allan Saint-Maximin (2.8) picked out as having the worst al all games.

Considering how the story of this match, for me anyway, was how badly Newcastle United fell apart at the back and that included those in midfield who gave them minimal / no protection in that second half.

Not sure how the likes of Jonjo Shelvey (3.1) and Joelinton (3.3) were seen as having better games than the two players above, as they went missing in midfield.

The same at the back with the likes of Javier Manquillo (3.1) and Dan Burn (3.5) who both had really poor games.

Whilst I can barely remember Ryan Fraser (3.1) touching the ball, despite staying on the pitch for the full duration.

Yes, I know these players have, to greater or lesser degrees, done well in recent months, BUT we should have just been marking them for this match alone.

Matt Targett (3.9) I think did a little better at the back than the rest, so maybe he deserved a little bit higher mark than others. However, I assume a significant part of Fabian Schar (4.6) getting the highest mark of all the starting eleven was down to his goal, rather than his defending in this match.

Joe Willock (4.1) did a little better than his midfield partners and only a great Spurs block prevented him scoring in the first half, whilst Martin Dubravka (4.4) had one of those strange matches where he let in five goals from six efforts on target but you couldn’t really say he was to blame for any of the goals. Though maybe a different question would be, at his very best would he have had better positioning and decision making etc, which would have potentially saved one or more of them?

The other two subs, Jacob Murphy (3.2) and Jamaal Lascelles (3.0) were both poor when coming on.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 6.30am Tuesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Tottenham:

Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Emerson 63, Bergwijn 83

Newcastle:

Schar 39

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Tottenham 62% (65%) Newcastle 38% (35%)

Total shots were Tottenham 19 (8) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Tottenham 6 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Tottenham 2 (2) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Guimaraes 59), Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, , Joelinton (Murphy 59), Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood (Lascelles 70)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie, Krafth

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United sail into perfect storm – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe wonders how Newcastle go from 6 goals conceded in 900 minutes to 3 in 11 – Read HERE)

(Antonio Conte sees brilliance as he reflects on Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(This is embarrassing over the top reaction to Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s hammering – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

