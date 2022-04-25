Player Ratings

Newcastle v Norwich player ratings results from NUFC fans – MOTM battle of the Brazilians

The results of the Newcastle v Norwich player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this game that Newcastle United bossed once taking the lead, after a scrappy opening half hour?

A very close contest for this latest Man of The Match, the battle of the Brazilians. This duo not the only two who played well and what a pleasure it is these days, to be seeing who the Newcastle fans thought were the best performing players, not the least worst!

Well it was close, very close, but getting his sixth in a row man of the match in your collective NUFC ratings from supporters, step forward Bruno Guimaraes (8.8). An outstanding display, certainly for the final hour or so of the game, once Newcastle had grabbed the first goal.

Speaking of which, Joelinton (8.6) getting two goals for the first time in now 100 Premier League appearances, yet not getting your MOTM award…A great finish for his first and as for the second, the penny maybe finally dropping and now maybe Joelinton taking more gambles in terms of getting into the box, a goalscoring instinct set to grow of him getting into great positions where you then end up with an easy finish.

I will never get tired of talking about how well Matt Targett (7.6) has done this season, the third highest mark from fans and yet another accomplished display.

Making it a third clean sheet in the last four games and only one goal conceded in some six and a half hours of football, little surprise that another three of those at the back, are the next highest rated.

Dan Burn (7.5) competitive as ever and his enthusiasm undoubtedly rubbing off on those around him. Whilst Emil Krafth (7.5) continues to be the latest renaissance man under Eddie Howe’s guidance, another very good display from the Sweden international.

Keeping his third clean sheet in four games, Martin Dubravka made a couple of smart saves and gave his team confidence otherwise when commanding his box. Great to see the return of his confidence after coming back from a second in a row early season, which he missed due to surgery.

The five other starters were all rated 6.somethings by the Newcastle fans.

Highest of the quintet was Jacob Murphy (6.9). I didn’t think he played particularly well but was involved in both Joelinton goals, a key part in the build up to the first and then scuffed his shot across the box for the second, where it fell perfectly for the Brazilian.

Allan Saint-Maximin (6.7) had a pretty good game I thought, particularly once Newcastle scored and the game opened up. ASM doing well in this free role through the middle and allowed to wander, in the absence of Chris Wood, after initially starting for the first 20 minutes or so on the left. Saint-Maximin getting an assist for that first Joelinton goal.

Jamaal Lascelles (6.6) did ok on his return to the team and no massive negatives, though the fact he is so uncomfortable when in possession, suggests to me that there is no chance of the current captain being first choice next season.

The lowest two ratings were for the other two midfielders. I thought Joe Willock (6.5) and Sean Longstaff (6.1) didn’t do too bad in their roles supporting main man Bruno Guimaraes. Plenty of running from the pair and they played their part in the victory.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Norwich player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

