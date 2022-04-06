News

Newcastle v Liverpool tickets – Warning issued to fans as sale details made public

The sale details of Newcastle v Liverpool tickets have been made public.

The club announcing that the match by match home tickets for this fixture will go on sale on Thursday.

However, the Newcastle v Liverpool tickets info comes with an added warning.

Newcastle United saying that season ticket holders could lose their season tickets if not adhering to the terms and conditions of sale.

In other words, if selling tickets to Liverpool fans.

Back on 4 May 2019, there was a fair bit of trouble both inside and outside St James Park, with more Liverpool fans than there should have been officially at the match.

That game it was Liverpool’s second last game of the season with them one behind leaders Man City, the scousers lucky to beat Newcastle 3-2 on that occasion but it making no difference, as Manchester City ended an unbelievable run right up to the end of the season, winning 18 of their final Premier League matches and the exception the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Back to the present day and with eight games each to play, Liverpool are one point behind Manchester City.

This time Liverpool come to Newcastle for their fourth last game of the season and undoubtedly there will be far more than the official 3,000 away fans trying to get Newcastle v Liverpool tickets.

A lot of the problems at that game in May 2019 came from the fact that under Mike Ashley, there appeared to be absolutely no action taken to try and prevent countless Liverpool fans buying tickets in the hospitality areas, causing a lot of friction as plenty of the scousers acted up.

Ironically, there were no issues at all when Liverpool actually ended their successful title winning 2019/20 season at St James Park with a 3-1 away win, due to the fact that covid restrictions meant no fans of either side allowed inside SJP.

Official NUFC announcement of Newcastle v Liverpool tickets going on sale:

‘On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 7th April, 10am.

Ticket sales are STRICTLY for home supporters and subject to our Terms and Conditions.

Abuse of these terms may result in the cancellation/withdrawal of your Season Ticket and or Membership and admission to this fixture refused.

The limit is 2 tickets per supporter.’

Newcastle United remaining matches:

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (Could be selected for live TV nearer the day of the game but the timing of the kick-off won’t change as all PL teams play at same time in the final round of matches)

