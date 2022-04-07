News

Newcastle v Liverpool tickets – At last minute Newcastle United postpone selling them

Newcastle United had announced that Newcastle v Liverpool tickets would go on sale at 10am this morning (Thursday 7 April 2022).

When announcing the sale details this week, the Newcastle v Liverpool tickets info coming with an added warning.

Newcastle United saying that season ticket holders could lose their season tickets if not adhering to the terms and conditions of sale. In other words, if selling tickets to Liverpool fans.

It was always going to be a busy one with tickets in great demand, with many Newcastle United fans met with a similar message to this one that a friend of mine got…

However, after Newcastle fans logged on to (try to!) buy Newcastle v Liverpool tickets, the club have now posted the announcement below on the official website, saying ‘technical difficulties’ have led to the postponement of the ticket sale to next Wednesday (13 April 2022).

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 7 April 2022:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool will go on sale to Members next week.

The title-chasing Reds come to St. James’ Park on Saturday, 30th April for a 12.30pm (BST) kick-off and the game is a category AA fixture, with tickets only released to Members. Sales were due to open at 10am on Thursday, 7th April but due to technical difficulties, they will now go on sale to Members at 10am on Wednesday, 13th April. The club apologues for any inconvenience.

Supporters are reminded that book.nufc.co.uk is the only official place to purchase official general admission match tickets. This sale is strictly for home supporters only and subject to Newcastle United’s terms and conditions of entry. Abuse of these terms may result in the cancellation and withdrawal of your season ticket and or membership and admission to this fixture refused.

Single match ticket holders and season ticket holders are in breach of the terms and conditions in the event of re-selling or any unauthorised transfers. Any ticket that is not purchased in a valid manner may be cancelled and no refund given. Tickets obtained in any other manner are done so at the risk of the individual purchaser.

Ticket prices start from:

Family Area

Adults: £30

Juniors: £16

Seniors: £25

Category 2 – behind goals/corners

Adults: £41

Juniors: £22

Seniors: £34

18-21s: £24

Platinum Club

Adults: £67

Juniors: £36

Seniors: £54

Newcastle United remaining matches:

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (Could be selected for live TV nearer the day of the game but the timing of the kick-off won’t change as all PL teams play at same time in the final round of matches)

