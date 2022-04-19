Player Ratings

Newcastle v Leicester player ratings results from NUFC fans – Making it 4 MOTM in a row

The results of the Newcastle v Leicester player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this game that Newcastle United toughed out for an excellent 2-1 win in the sunshine at St James Park.

Bruno Guimaraes was your man of the match at Everton, rated 7.2 out of 10 despite the team falling to that late defeat. Against Tottenham the Brazil international midfielder was once again your MOTM, even though only playing the final half hour as a sub, rated 5.6 as those around him fell apart in that second half.

A week past Friday though, the team were back at St James Park and ticking a lot of the right boxes. Bruno once again your black and white man of the match with a stellar rating of 8.9 from NUFC fans.

Moving on nine more days and…Bruno Guimaraes for a fourth time in a row your man of the match, with his highest ever rating (so far…) of 9.3 after an all action match winning display.

The whole team battled but apart from Bruno Guimaraes, the fans deciding only three other players who started were getting a rating of 7.0 or better.

Emil Krafth came back into the team against Wolves and did well, rated 7.2 by fans. This time, the Swede only rated behind Bruno, Krafth getting 8.1 after an excellent display against Leicester.

No surprise that the other two players rated in the top four, are also defenders.

Matt Targett (7.7) having an excellent game and setting in motion the move for the winning goal, whilst Dan Burn (7.2) yet again gave it everything and helped restrict the visitors to only two efforts on target, whilst the big centre-back also won the header at the corner that Bruno eventually scored his first goal from.

At the other end of the spectrum were the two most forward players, although I think a bit harsh on both of them, considering how little support they got and Newcastle with only 31% possession.

Chris Wood rated 5.7 by fans as he put the work in but not a single decent cross into the box for him to feed off, was denied an easy goal when Matt Targett headed straight at the keeper from Bruno’s excellent ball in, when if he’d headed across goal he’d have found Wood unmarked. Allan Saint-Maximin (5.4) nowhere near his best but was still involved in most of Newcastle’s decent moves going forward, yet again the player who carried the ball up the pitch far more than any other NUFC player.

The other five starters all rated as 6.somethings with Miguel Almiron (6.9) unlucky to not find himself in the 7+ category. His usual workrate but more focused on Sunday, his best game for a good while.

Jonjo Shelvey (6.7) putting in the effort and doing ok despite Newcastle second best in midfield, the same applies to midfield partner Joelinton (6.5).

Fabian Schar (6.6) also did alright but the rest of the defence stronger performances.

I think 6.3 on Martin Dubravka was a bit harsh because I thought he did decent overall and actually did well to almost keep out the Leicester goal, after his teammates allowed Lookman a free shot from ten yards out in a well worked corner routine.

A special mention for sub Joe Willock (7.0), a brilliant run in those final seconds to create the winner and add at least a full point onto his fan rating.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Tuesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Leicester player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

