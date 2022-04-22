Player Ratings

Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings results from NUFC fans – So close with 3 MOTM contenders

The results of the Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this game that Newcastle United toughed out for an excellent 1-0 win under the lights at St James Park.

A very close contest for this latest Man of The Match contest but for the fifth game in a row, Bruno Guimaraes is your top rated player with a rating of 8.4 out of 10. A superb all action performance and a quality pass that assisted Almiron’s winning goal.

Two other players managed a rating of 8.0 or better and just missed out on the MOTM award.

Matt Targett (8.2) was exceptional and as we all keep saying, surely the simplest decision this summer for NUFC will be to make the transfer permanent.

Miguel Almiron (8.1) is the latest in line when it comes to getting the Eddie Howe treatment, maybe taking longer than most but having stepped up a level against Leicester, in this game the Paraguayan stepped up several more. Looking a lot like the player we saw in the very early days under Rafa Benitez, running with the ball with purpose and obviously his goal was the stand out moment. The drive, determination and pace carrying him past the Palace left-back and his direct approach massively paying off when Almiron then produced a fantastic finish into the top left corner.

In reality, it was probably fair to say this was a four man contest for the MOTM accolade, as Emil Krafth (7.9) was very close behind the top three and put in a near faultless display. Zaha looking the most frustrated figure on the pitch as Krafth dealt with him so well.

A real team performance especially as Palace controlled the second-half, with Dan Burn (7.7) and Fabian Schar (7.2) standing firm and helping to restrict the visitors to only two tame efforts on target.

Martin Dubravka (7.0) didn’t have a great deal to do in terms of shots on target but did well in terms of commanding his box and alert to any threats developing when the ball played behind his back four.

As I say, a team effort and I don’t think anybody had a bad game as they all contributed, but four players falling below the 7.0 line.

Jonjo Shelvey (6.8) did an ok job in the middle of the pitch whilst Allan Saint-Maximin (6.7) put in a better display that we have seen in recent games and is hopefully on his way back towards his top form.

Joelinton (6.5) maybe not having one of his better games and key moments could have cost Newcastle. The Brazilian gifting possession on the edge of his own box and Palace should have punished him but the shot went wide. Whilst just after half-time, Joelinton missed a real sitter when heading Matt Targett’s free-kick wide when he should have scored.

A bit of a usual story with Chris Wood (6.0), all the workrate but little goal threat. Was sent through in the first-half but put his effort wide of the far post when one on one, no doubt relieved that it turned out to be offside anyway. Though yet again you have to accept the way the team plays at the moment certainly isn’t conducive to feeding Wood with the service he would want. Newcastle rarely if ever put crosses into the box, never mind quality ones in the air.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30am Friday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm

Goals:

Palace:

Newcastle:

Almiron 32

Possession was Palace 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Palace 10 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Palace 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Palace 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tony Harrington

Crowd: 51,938 (1,000 Palace)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 90+4), Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 77), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Manquillo, Gayle, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

