Newcastle United to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to help fund progress – Report

A new report has stated that Newcastle United are set to sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

The Mail report claims that this decision has been reached after three days of meetings this week at NUFC, to discuss plans for the next transfer window.

The report saying that their information is that the conclusion that was reached by the NUFC recruitment team, is that by selling Allan Saint-Maximin and adding that money to the basic budget that the Newcastle United owners will supply, that it could then lead to a stronger team / squad when moving into next season.

The Mail saying that Newcastle United think they could raise £50m from selling Allan Saint-Maximin and then add it to a budget of £60m, that has been recently claimed as the basic funds that Eddie Howe will have at his disposal this summer, plus any other cash that can be raised by selling existing players.

This would mean a minimum of £110m available to strengthen the squad.

Of course, with all / any of these reports, you never know what to believe and how much substance there is to them, if any!

However, it is an interesting debate, regardless of whether this is just another newspaper report flying kites, or indeed there is some truth to it.

A small minority of Newcastle United fans would seemingly be happy to sell Allan Saint-Maximin regardless.

However, for most people, it is something that would all depend on the eventual outcome.

Now that we have ambitious owners and a talented manager, I am happy for Newcastle United to sell anybody in our current squad, if they believe that money would then be used to make a better team.

Those of us around in the mid-90s were shocked to see Kevin Keegan sell Andy Cole in January 1995 but when he then used the cash only months later to bring in the likes of Les Ferdinand and David Ginola, plus Keith Gillespie arriving as part of that Cole deal, it helped Newcastle United go up another level and produced a team that deserved to win the Premier League that season.

Flair players that can create and score goals are always going to be much sought after and Allan Saint-Maximin is clearly Newcastle’s best in that respect as things currently stand…

Newcastle United players and their direct goal involvement in this 2021/22 Premier League season:

8 Allan Saint-Maximin (5 goals, 3 assists)

6 Callum Wilson (6 goals, 0 assists)

5 Ryan Fraser (2 goal, 3 assists)

3 Javier Manquillo (1 goal, 2 assists), Joelinton (2 goals, 1 assist), Fabian Schar (1 goal, 2 assists), Jonjo Shelvey (2 goals, 1 assist)

2 Joe Willock (2 goals, 0 assists), Kieran Trippier (2 goals), Jacob Murphy (1 goal, 1 assist), Sean Longstaff (1 goal, 1 assist), Matt Ritchie (2 assists)

1 Lascelles (1 goal), Wood (1 goal), Bruno (1 goal), Krafth (1 assist), Hayden (1 goal), Hendrick (1 goal), Clark (1 assist), Burn (1 assist)

Allan Saint-Maximin already having his most productive NUFC season so far, as in each of his first two Newcastle seasons he got three goals and four assists, so with eight direct goal involvements already and nine games remaining, this is set to be his best.

His best career season was nine direct goals involvements (scored six, assisted three) in Ligue 1 in 2018/19, just before Newcastle brought him in.

Said by Eddie Howe to be now fully fit after a month when he was only able to train twice, Allan Saint-Maximin should be looking to be a big influence on this Spurs match today.

With regard to the minority of Newcastle fans who don’t rate him, the idea that Allan Saint-Maximin is just some kind of show pony with no end product is laughable, certainly compared to the other options Newcastle United currently have.

This idea that he is lazy, disinterested, doesn’t care, can’t be bothered etc etc, is absolutely crazy. The vast majority of matches this season, it is Allan Saint-Maximin who has put the most graft in. I can only assume that most Newcastle fans slagging him off, have never played much football themselves. It is by far the most tiring role to play in a team, when you are the player that carries the ball more than any other, gets the team team up the pitch more than any other, gets NUFC into the opposition box more than any other, more carries into the opposition box than any other…and so on.

Yes, Allan Saint-Maximin can be frustrating but you get that with pretty much any player who tries to do the more difficult stuff of creating and scoring goals, but at the same time you do get the feeling that ASM can produce far more end product if getting to another level that he seems capable of reaching, if everything falls right. Including him having the desire to do so.

Naturally, bringing in more better quality players around him can only be a positive, so next season, if still with Newcastle United, it would be interesting to see just what Allan Saint-Maximin would deliver…

Equally as interesting, if Eddie Howe did decide to cash in, who would he see as a better option(s) to replace the Frenchman?

