Newcastle United Premier League relegation rival sack Manager – Shock Friday morning news

Sean Dyche has now been sacked.

Burnley looking for a replacement with only 37 days to go until the end of the season.

The news breaking on Friday morning, with the Lancashire club set to play away at West Ham on Sunday.

What proved to be the final two Burnley matches in charge for Sean Dyche, saw a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Everton, taking them to within one point of safety, only to then lose 2-0 to bottom club Norwich and are now eighteenth and four points off safety.

A very surprising move considering how little time is left and few matches to turn it around, especially considering how big a connection Sean Dyche had with the club.

You also have to sympathise with Dyche when he lost Chris Wood, who in his 12 games at Newcastle has helped Eddie Howe’s team accumulate a remarkable 23 points from a possible 36.

Burnley official announcement – 15 April 2022:

Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in charge of the Clarets for nine-and-a-half years, overseeing a period which will go down as one of the most successful in the Club’s history.

During this time, the team was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Chairman Alan Pace said:

“Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

