Opinion

‘Newcastle United owners take on monumental infrastructure building – Patience needed’

After reading a few articles lately, I thought I would add my slant on all things Newcastle United.

The article about the Trelford Mills / Brighton FA Cup game got me thinking about referees and the one that came back to me…

Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you Uriah Rennie and his one man vendetta against a certain sheet metal worker’s son from Gosforth.

Speaking of Brighton, I have never really had any feelings about them until the the total nonsense with regard to the excessive delay on Dan Ashworth becoming our new Director of Football. I hope they go down next season.

Speaking of which, what are our hopes and expectations for next season?

My own are fairly low level. I see next season as one of consolidation.

Strengthen a top half finish with, fingers crossed, a couple of decent cup runs. Get Matt Targett signed permanently, then a few cheap(ish) additions with goals in them, Lingard and Origi spring to mind, also see what it would take to prise Rashford away from Manyou.

Apart from that I think we should let the Newcastle United owners get on with building up the infrastructure of the club, a monumental task, so let’s have a bit of patience.

One small thing, I don’t know how anyone can judge the character of any player unless they train and share a dressing room with them.

One final thought, 3 April 1996.

The day that the red scousers delivered that blow to our hopes (4-3), still narks me walking out of Anfield and them all taking the mick, despite handing the title to their great rivals. It would be brilliant if we could return the compliment.

PS:- I absolutely love the club’s post-match photos, it could be BS but I still love it.

