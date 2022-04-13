News

Newcastle United owners meet with NUFC fans group – Discussing moving forward

Newcastle United owners have met with an NUFC fans group.

The meeting took place at St James Park on 7 April 2022.

As well as other senior club staff, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were in attendance.

The co-owners and club staff meeting with three fans from NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust).

The fans and Newcastle United owners discussing how best to progress things in the future via input from supporters.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) update to members about meeting with Newcastle United owners:

‘The Trust is delighted to inform you that three representatives from the Trust Board met with co-owners of Newcastle United Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Friday, April 7th at St James’ Park.

An informal introductory meeting took place where Greg Tomlinson, Thomas Concannon, and Alex Hurst met co-owners and senior club staff in the boardroom at St. James’ Park.

The meeting was a success as the owners confirmed they shared a passion for fan engagement and reiterated their belief in the importance of fan contribution to Newcastle United.

It was agreed that the Trust would play a role in helping the club with its formal structured dialogue policy which the club hopes to evolve after the season ends.

The Trust understands that keeping the club in the Premier League must be the focus of everyone at the club, including co-owners and fans, and when this important objective and season are finished the club will work on their relationship with fans and how that will look moving forward.

Six months into the takeover current owners have already surpassed the previous owner. Amanda and Mehrdad taking time out of their very busy schedule to meet with the Trust face to face is something that failed to happen in 14 years of Mike Ashley’s ownership. It is a promising sign for all Newcastle United supporters that current co-owners of the club have made such an effort to be accessible to the Trust and the wider fan base.

We are incredibly excited and motivated to work with the club and co-owners to build a better future for Newcastle United fans in terms of how the club and supporters can best engage with one another.

As a gesture of tremendous goodwill, the club has offered the Trust the opportunity to host its AGM at St James’ Park in 2023.

Now is the time to make this, England’s largest Supporters Trust, even bigger as Newcastle United becomes bigger and better. We are emboldened by the positive words of owners and club from our meeting on Friday and believe the future is incredibly bright for this football club. A strong Newcastle United Supporters Trust can help a strong Newcastle United.

In the coming weeks and months, the Trust Board will be seeking the views of Trust members on key aspects of the club and supporting it to help better inform the club when structured dialogue begins.

We hope to be able to update members in the near future with more positive developments involving the Trust and the football club. The Trust exists to help give fans a voice directly with their football club. After many years of division between fans and club the city, region, and supporters find themselves with owners we both trust and believe in. The future is very bright for Newcastle United.’

