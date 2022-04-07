News

Newcastle United officially admit mystery illness could hit team v Wolves – Backs up training ground update

It has been revealed that a mystery illness has been impacting on the Newcastle United squad in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe on Thursday morning saying that as well as covid cases ‘there seems to be an illness that is going around that is maybe not Covid, that we have suffered with.’

The Newcastle United Head Coach going on to say that he will have to wait and see on Friday if this mystery illness will impact on his team selection.

Eddie Howe – Thursday 7 April 2022:

“The illness side of it, there’s obviously something…

“Of course you have got Covid as a problem and we have been affected by that in recent weeks.

“But there seems to be an illness that is going around that is maybe not Covid, that we have suffered with.

“But yes, we will wait and see if anyone misses the (Wolves) game.”

Eddie Howe did say that after missing the Spurs game through illness, Miguel Almiron will be back available for this Wolves match.

Media reports also said that Joelinton was forced off on Sunday because of illness, which may explain to a degree why he didn’t look his normal (recent) self.

This Eddie Howe update on both covid and especially this mystery illness, now possibly explains the contents of an article we published previously, on Wednesday morning.

The club released a Newcastle United training gallery late on Tuesday, featuring the NUFC players training that day ahead of Friday’s match against Wolves.

Of the 25 man NUFC Premier League squad, we pointed out that only the following 14 first team players could be seen training as a group, from what we could see via the 44 official photos:

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie

As well as the outside training photos, the club also included some images of players working in the gym. These included long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

However, as we pointed out, of the other nine who couldn’t be seen in the outside training shots, you could also see Joelinton, Joe Willock and Javier Manquillo in the indoor shots from the gym.

This obviously potentially explained by this Eddie Howe update on Thursday morning, when it comes to Joelinton and Joe Willock (Eddie Howe confirming today that Willock has been struggling with a knee problem and unsure of whether he will be available against Wolves) not able to be seen in the group training images.

However, also another six players totally missing from all the published club photos, both gym and training outside, were Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett and Chris Wood.

No need for panic at the minute but it is unusual to see so few players in the group training and so many missing (or at least not able to be seen…), particularly as Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis did heavily feature in these Tuesday training images, even though neither are in the official NUFC Premier League squad for the rest of this season.

Again, not panicking, but I think we do have to be mindful that like every other Premier League, Newcastle United will be susceptible to covid (as well as other types of virus / illness) cases, with now once more a massive rise in positive covid cases in the general population now.

The official figures put out by the Premier League about positive covid cases amongst PL players and staff shows numbers on the up to a degree again, after rising to a high of 103 positive cases 20-26 December 2021, then falling to only eight positives 28 February – 6 March, on Monday the Premier League announced 22 positive cases had been discovered 21-27 March.

Whatever the truth of it, here’s hoping that the vast majority of Newcastle players are available for selection as this is a tough match, Wolves have every incentive as they will go up to sixth in the table if winning on Friday night.

