Newcastle United official announcement – Fabian Schar agrees new deal

Fabian Schar has extended his stay at St James Park.

An official club announcement on Friday morning has revealed that a new contract has been signed.

Fabian Schar was due to see his time at Newcastle United come to an end on 30 June 2022, instead that becomes 30 June 2024 with two years added on.

The Switzerland international just one of the many players so grateful that the new NUFC owners sacked Steve Bruce.

With a proper Head Coach installed, Fabian Schar and the rest have massively improved under Eddie Howe.

Schar starting 21 of the 22 Eddie Howe Premier League matches, until rested at Norwich on Saturday after a busy schedule.

Fabian Schar has developed an excellent partnership with Dan Burn in the heart of the defence.

This contract extension was surely a no-brainer for all concerned and now the next very very easy decision for Newcastle United, has to be turning Matt Targett from a loan deal into a permanent one.

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 April 2022:

Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that defender Fabian Schär has signed a new two-year contract.

The Switzerland international has been a key part of Eddie Howe’s team this season, playing the full 90 minutes in 22 of Howe’s first 24 league and cup matches in charge.

The 30-year-old arrived on Tyneside from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruña in 2018 and has made 98 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

A regular for his country, Schär has also amassed 69 international caps and will be vying for a place in Switzerland’s squad at the FIFA World Cup in November.

Schär said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s what I always wanted – to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.

“Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable; it’s like a second home and now to stay here for some more years, I’m delighted.”

Eddie Howe said: “I’ve been delighted with Fabian’s form. He is the ultimate professional and a hugely important player in our dressing room.

“I’m delighted he has committed himself to the club. He is very driven for future success and I’m pleased he will be a part of our future.”

