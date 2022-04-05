Transfer Market

Newcastle United now ready to up offer to land Kalvin Phillips in summer window – Report

A new report says that Newcastle United have made Kalvin Phillips their key summer transfer target.

Along with Raphina, the stand out player for Leeds, Phillips is reported to be on only £25,000 a week.

The 26 year old has two years left on his current deal and The Mail claim that Newcastle United are prepared to raise the midfielder’s pay to around five times that amount, to £120,000 a week.

As always with transfer stories you pay your money and take your choice in what you believe. However, one thing for sure, to me anyway, is that if there was any chance of signing Kalvin Phillips, then Newcastle should go all out to get him.

The thought of Kalvin Phillips playing alongside Bruno Guimaraes in the Newcastle United central midfield is very enticing.

At 26 he is also the ideal age.

Strikers are of course vital, as are any number of players in other positions.

However, getting control of the midfield is for me the biggest battle in any match. Win that one and you will win the vast majority of your games.

Kalvin Phillips is outstanding and just like we are now seeing with Bruno Guimaraes, never appears to have a bad game.

With only one PL goal and three PL assists these past two Premier League seasons he isn’t going to personally contribute massively in a direct way up there. However, his contribution WOULD help give you far more dominance of matches and that then gives a platform for other players to create and score more.

