Newcastle United loan star wins goal of the month award for March 2022

Elliot Anderson has had a dramatic effect on Bristol Rovers’ season.

The 19 year old Newcastle United loan player having joined the club on a temporary basis in January 2022.

The League Two club having picked up only 35 points in their opening 25 games (10 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats), averaging 1.44 points per game.

Whilst with Elliot Anderson involved in now their last 16 league matches, Bristol Rovers have picked up another 31 points (9 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats) at an average of 1.94 points per match.

Joey Barton has said that if Elliot Anderson wants to catch the attention of Eddie Howe, he has to deliver ass many goals and assists as possible whilst on loan at League Two level, on top of his excellent all round performances.

Well on 12 March 2022 he certainly did that.

Elliot Anderson scoring a brilliant goal (watch it below) as Bristol Rovers beat Harrogate Town 3-0.

Now on Friday, it has been revealed (see below) that the Newcastle United loan star has won the League Two goal of the month award for March, thanks to that excellent solo effort against Harrogate.

Watch that stunning Elliot Anderson goal of the month here (go to 0.45 on the highlights below):

Bristol Rovers official announcement – 15 April 2022:

Midfielder Elliot Anderson is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for March, receiving 50% of the public vote!

There was something Maradona-esque about the way Anderson slalomed his way through the Harrogate defence, showing the ball, then dragging it away before finding the bottom corner.

Anderson said:

“I’m very happy to win this award as I enjoyed scoring that goal. Hopefully, it won’t be the last award we pick up this season!”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said:

“Although it may have been clear to those who have followed his career closely, this mazy run and smart finish was the moment where Elliot Anderson announced himself as a huge prospect to the wider EFL world.

Under Joey Barton’s tutelage, the Newcastle loanee has steadily grown throughout the season and it now leading Rovers’ charge towards the League Two promotion places with another tidy goal this weekend.”

Elliot beat off competition from Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor and Leyton Orient’s Paul Smyth.

