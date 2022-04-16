News

Newcastle United loan star scores smart match winning goal and yet another MOTM performance

Elliot Anderson continues to have a dramatic effect on Bristol Rovers’ season.

The 19 year old Newcastle United loan player having joined the club on a temporary basis in January 2022.

The League Two club having picked up only 35 points in their opening 25 games (10 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats), averaging 1.44 points per game.

Whilst with Elliot Anderson involved in now their last 17 league matches, Bristol Rovers have picked up another 34 points (10 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats) at an average of 2.00 points per match.

Joey Barton has said that if Elliot Anderson wants to catch the attention of Eddie Howe, he has to deliver ass many goals and assists as possible whilst on loan at League Two level, on top of his excellent all round performances.

Well he is certainly going the right way about it, now with five goals and three assists, including scoring four goals in his last seven appearances.

On Friday morning, Elliot Anderson picked up the League Two March goal of the month award (watch that brilliant individual goal below).

Then Good Friday simply got better and better for the Newcastle United loan star, as a man of the match performance against promotion rivals Salford, was capped by Elliot Anderson scoring the only goal of the game.

His exceptional contribution so far, having propelled Bristol Rovers into the promotion picture, Friday’s goal keeping them fifth in the table with four matches to go, clubs 4th to 7th go into the play-offs and Rovers now four points clear of eighth. Plus still retaining some small chance of automatic promotion, as they are five points off the pace.

This is how Bristol World reported Anderson’s Good Friday display:

Ever the entertainer at the Memorial Stadium, Elliot Anderson almost produced another fine moment. The Newcastle United loanee’s hopeful chip took a last minute divot and went just the other side of the post.

For all their hard work, Rovers were rewarded for their efforts as they opened the scoring. Substitute Luke Thomas threaded the ball through to Elliot Anderson on his right-hand side and he caught King out at his post.

Man of the Match

Elliot Anderson. He had one moment and he took it. A match-winner that is needed for moments like this.

As you can watch below (go to 1.30), Elliot Anderson cutting in from the left and a very smart finish in the bottom corner.

Watch that stunning Elliot Anderson March goal of the month here (go to 0.45 on the highlights below):

Good luck to Elliot Anderson, Joey Barton and Bristol Rovers in their quest for promotion.

