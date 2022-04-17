Transfer Market

Newcastle United competing to sign Chris Rigg from Sunderland – Report

Newcastle United are competing with other Premier League clubs to sign Chris Rigg from Sunderland.

The teenage midfielder is much sought after and reported to be the best player in the country in his age group.

Chris Rigg already has three direct goal involvements (two goals and one assist) for the Sunderland Under 18s in seven appearances, despite the fact he is still only 14.

Everton and Newcastle United are said to be leading the race to sign the teenage midfielder.

With the report from The Sun saying that the young player comes from a Newcastle United supporting family, which could sway things the way of NUFC.

Under Mike Ashley, along with every other part of the club the Newcastle United Academy has been neglected and not properly funded.

Almost a decade and a half seeing so few first team players coming through the youth ranks and indeed, some of the most promising young players jumping ship to the likes of Liverpool and Everton.

However, hopefully this will now be a thing of the past, with the new NUFC owners and Eddie Howe committed to improving every area of the club and the Academy one of those at the top of the list.

Today’s report adds that Sunderland are desperate to keep Chris Rigg ‘but understand they cannot compete’ when big clubs such as Newcastle and Everton from the Premier League come in for their most promising players.

Sunderland accept that Chris Rigg will almost certainly move on this summer and a valuation of around £1m is reported to have been put on the 14 year old midfielder if / when he moves to Newcastle United or a rival Premier League club.

