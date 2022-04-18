News

Newcastle United agree out of court settlements with players abused by former youth coach George Ormond

Newcastle United have agreed out of court settlements with some ex-players who were abused by former NUFC youth coach, George Ormond.

The Athletic report that their information is that at least three of the former players who had started civil claims against the club, have agreed five figure sums.

Newcastle United youth coach George Ormond was found guilty back in 2018 of 35 charges of indecent assault and indecency and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

George Ormond used his position to prey on young aspiring football players in the 1990s, including some young Newcastle United players.

The successful prosecution was a testament to the bravery of so many of his victims who were prepared to come forward and see some kind of justice finally served.

Former NUFC youth player Derek Bell and others gave evidence, evidence which provided a damning picture of just how George Ormond abused the trust of so many.

The Athletic report – 18 April 2022:

‘Newcastle United have paid damages to several former youth-team players who were sexually abused by a coach in the club’s junior system.

George Ormond, who worked at St James’ Park in the 1990s as a coach, assistant and “sponge man”, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of committing 36 counts of sexual abuse against 18 victims over 24 years.

Ormond, described in court as a “predatory paedophile”, had four years assisting with Newcastle’s youth coaching and also targeted players from a boys’ club in the north east.

The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor can reveal that Newcastle have made out-of-court settlements, understood to be five-figure sums, to at least three of the former players who had started civil claims against the club.

However, there has been no apology to accompany the payouts and the club have been criticised for not showing any public contrition.

“We welcome the club agreeing to pay damages to our clients for the devastating psychiatric injuries they sustained as a result of the abuse,” said Thomas Beale, a partner at Bolt Burdon Kemp, a legal firm that represents some of the players.

“However, the club still chose to defend the claims, forcing our clients to issue court proceedings and engage in litigation. We would invite the club to apologise publicly to our clients and acknowledge their failings for allowing the abuse to take place.”

Newcastle, via their insurers, had previously denied that Ormond’s offending was their responsibility but admitted they had received warnings about his past behaviour.’

