Opinion

Newcastle team v Wolves predicted with two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Wolves.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to get back to winning ways after three defeats in a row.

Newcastle United had put decent daylight between themselves and the relegation zone but Wednesday night has seen Burnley close that gap to seven points and Sean Dyche’s team have a game in hand.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Wolves to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Eddie Howe on Thursday morning said that both covid cases and a mystery illness had been affecting his squad in recent weeks and that there was no guarantee that the entire squad would be illness free for this Wolves match.

However, definitely missing are Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier with long-term injuries, whilst Eddie Howe said that Joe Willock has had an ongoing issue with a knee injury and the Head Coach indicating he would be making a decision on Friday, as to whether Willock makes his matchday squad.

After conceding only eight goals in a run of eleven Premier League matches, Martin Dubravka had to pick the ball out of the next on five occasions at Tottenham. You couldn’t really blame Dubravka for any of the Tottenham goals but maybe if he had been on top form he would have found a way to keep at least a couple of them out.

Regardless of that though, Dubravka sure to start against Wolves, especially with no real competition for the keeper’s jersey.

I think the vast majority of outfield positions are the same, in terms of no realistic competition, very few players on the sidelines who you think should be given their chance. Wilson and Trippier obviously would be in the team if / once fully fit but not a lot of other great competition.

I like Javier Manquillo as a squad player but he was really poor at Tottenham. In Trippier’s absence, Eddie Howe had selected Emil Krafth in five of the previous six games and maybe him having been away on international duty tipped things Manquillo’s way, this time I think Krafth will be back in.

Like the rest of the defence, Matt Targett didn’t have a great game at Tottenham, especially second half, however, an easy selection to predict with goodwill in the bank from his previous displays.

Schar and Burn had a 45 minutes to forget at Spurs but I don’t see Eddie Howe making any rash decisions based on that. Especially with Newcastle up against a footballing team, an even greater need to have players comfortable in possession, so I don’t see Jamaal Lascelles having a chance of coming in ahead of those two.

Bruno Guimaraes was always going to be back in for this Wolves match, having been named on the bench at Tottenham after a busy international fortnight and long journey home. He came on as a sub and was still NUFC’s best player, so he definitely plays against Wolves.

Playing alongside Bruno in midfield is set to be Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey, in my opinion.

Both were poor against Spurs but I think with Willock having this knee issue which has prevented the midfielder training at times, it will have helped Eddie Howe make his decision and look after the former Arsenal player. With a place on the bench for Joe Willock at best.

Up front on Sunday, Newcastle United weren’t great either.

However, I don’t see any changes set to be made by Eddie Howe.

Chris Wood set once again to take on the usual workload but hopefully show more of a goal threat, whilst fingers crossed Ryan Fraser bounces back from a totally anonymous performance last weekend.

It was a first start in seven weeks for Allan Saint-Maximin who hadn’t managed many training sessions in that time. Hopefully playing at home and another week of training will help bring him to something like his best, in a game that Newcastle need to take something from to help calm things down after the three defeats.

Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So the two changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes in for Javier Manquillo and Bruno Guimaraes.

