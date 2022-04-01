Opinion

Newcastle team v Tottenham predicted with three changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Tottenham.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to bounce back from consecutive single goal defeats to Chelsea and Everton.

Previous to those 1-0 losses, Newcastle United had put some decent daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, however, they still look to need at least a couple of more wins in the final nine matches to make sure.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Tottenham to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Guimaraes, Fraser, Almiron, Wood

Dubravka has only conceded six goals in the last nine Premier League matches and you have to go back to December for when he last conceded more than one goal in a game. Some fans thought he should maybe have done a bit better with the Everton winner but so long as fully fit, Eddie Howe will select the Slovakian keeper for sure. Earlier today (Friday 1 April), the Head Coach confirmed Martin Dubravka was now back training with Newcastle, having been forced to pull out of his national squad due to illness and / or injury.

Krafth has mostly been Howe’s choice to fill in for the injured Kieran Trippier the past couple of months but I think the fact the Swede has been away the past week and a half or so, will tilt the scales in favour of Javier Manquillo coming in on the right.

Matt Targett has been one of Newcastle’s best players and he is set to line up on the left.

In the centre of defence, Dan Burn also in great form and voted the March NUFC player of the month. Eddie Howe has said this morning that Fabian Schar is like Dubravka, back in training with Newcastle United having had to also pull out of his national squad last week. So long as he is fit enough, I think Schar definitely starts, continuing to build a very promising partnership with Burn. Lascelles would be the replacement if Schar isn’t fit enough to play and whilst I don’t think it will happen, maybe a small chance that Lascelles could get game as one of three centre-backs, as per what Eddie Howe went with against Chelsea.

Joelinton and Willock have been training this week on Tyneside and are set to start once again.

However, maybe the other midfield place will see a change.

Eddie Howe has admitted that the long journey back from South America isn’t ideal so close to a game for Bruno Guimaraes and the head coach saying he will speak to Bruno, as well as the others returning from international duty, to see how they are physically feeling.

Jonjo Shelvey is now back training and would be the obvious replacement, so I think on balance we will see Bruno drop to the bench, especially with then three home games coming up in quick succession, then a trip to Norwich.

Ryan Fraser has continued to train with NUFC in the international break so will be named in the starting eleven, whilst with Eddie Howe saying today that Allan Saint-Maximin is flying in training after illness / injury / fitness issues, I think he will definitely come in for Miguel Almiron. Almiron poor at Everton and also having had a long trip back from South America.

Chris Wood has had a busy international fortnight and played Wednesday night in Qatar, as New Zealand beat the Solomon Islands. However, I think Wood definitely starts if ok physically, especially with the confidence boost of scoring five goals in the past week and a half for his country.

Predicted Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So the three changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin in for Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron.

