Opinion

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace predicted with two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League..

Indeed, if Newcastle beat Patrick Vieira’s team tonight, it will be six PL victories in a row at St James Park for NUFC.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Leicester:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Eddie Howe on Tuesday morning said that only three players were definitely ruled out, long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, plus Ryan Fraser who the head coach said was being sent for another scan on his hamstring injury.

Whilst injury hopefully keeps only three out of this game, interesting to see what Eddie Howe does, when taking into account Newcastle are playing Sunday (Leicester), Wednesday (Palace) and then Saturday (Norwich).

Martin Dubravka was unlucky with the Leicester goal that came through a crowd of players and if ignoring the Spurs game, only nine goals conceded in his last thirteen Premier League matches.

In front of Dubravka, difficult to see any changes considered, unless somebody has a knock.

Emil Krafth had probably his best match ever for Newcastle on Sunday, whilst on the left Matt Targett was also very good.

In the middle, no reason to suspect the very positive Burn and Schar partnership will be split up.

As you move further forward in the team though, I think some changes are far more likely, as these are the players who put in the most yards and could be prone to injury if playing once again when / if not feeling 100%.

Joe Willock came on as a sub on Sunday and produced that superb run to set up the winner, I think he definitely will get a start tonight, giving fresh legs.

I think he could arguably come in for any of five players but if I had to guess, I think Bruno Guimaraes could very possibly get a rest and come on from the bench tonight. He put so much into Sunday’s win, I think just maybe Eddie Howe will look to protect him from any risk of injury.

Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey weren’t at Bruno’s level against Wolves or Leicester but both playing their part and set to start again in my opinion.

Miguel Almiron put in his best performance for some time on Sunday and will start again, whilst Allan Saint-Maximin is still finding his way back to full fitness and sharpness after almost two months without a start. This will be his fourth start in a row and hopefully we will see him somewhere near back to his best.

Which leaves one space to fill and for me a bit of a surprise could be on the cards.

After thirteen Premier League starts in a row, plus international duty with New Zealand, I think Chris Wood may well gat a rest on the bench.

Trying to play Allan Saint-Maximin through the middle is a waste of time and I predict a surprise start for Dwight Gayle.

Predicted Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

So the two changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Joe Willock and Dwight Gayle in for Bruno G and Chris Wood.

