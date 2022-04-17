Opinion

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Given our recent record at against the Foxes isn’t exactly brilliant (last win at SJP in 2014 with Obertan scoring the winner), I was going into this one thinking a scrappy 1-0 would be a great result.

Our team was as strong as it could be out of those available, with Fraser out but hopefully back for the midweek game, whilst Willock was back on the bench.

An immediate positive start, as Shelvey tested Schmeichel early on from early free kick.

However, after what then became a pretty even first 20 minutes, it was the Foxes who broke the deadlock, a set piece routine and the Lookman strike went in through a forest of legs.

Newcastle almost getting a chance to level things up just before the half hour mark but an excellent covering tackle by Dewsbury-Hall stopped ASM getting his shot off.

Other than that, very little to comment on in the first half an hour or so…cue more penalty box mayhem. However, this time in our favour.

Bruno stabbed the ball home after Schmeichel tried to sit on the ball to deny him. VAR getting involved but for once it went our way and the goal was given!

Afew minutes later, Soyuncu getting away with one after a pretty clumsy foul had Wood over in the box – nothing given.

Another good set piece routine led to a decent chance, with Targett heading straight into Schmeichel’s hands.

Last chance of the half proper – another Newcastle opportunity, after Joelinton held up play really well and put a cross into Wood, who headed just wide of the post.

A slow start to the second half, with some good defensive work from the back four to deny any clear cut chances for the Foxes. No real clear cut chances for anyone to be honest, with some good build up play, but no real chances of any note.

An interesting change on the 70th minute as Willock replaced Wood, changing up the attacking threat, but no real change in the pattern of the game coming from that.

The only chance we saw was a completely mis-timed header from Burn after finding himself free from a set piece routine, but got it all wrong.

A few late nerves in the final five minutes with Dubravka managing to hang onto the ball after a goalmouth scramble.

A very quiet end was looking on the cards, as we looked to hang on, but a 95th minute counter attack…

Willock spun his man and delivered a cross that deflected perfectly into the path of Bruno, who buried his diving header to snatch the three points!

A draw would have been a fair result but to grab this late winner must surely see us safe – bring on Wednesday night and Palace!

Here are my three big points from the game:

Bruno = the difference

Since featuring regularly as a starter, he’s been a huge difference maker for us.

Whether it’s creating chances, spraying the ball around in midfield, or mopping up and restarting attacks, he can do it all.

The sheer difference in the three goals he’s scored for us shows his versatility.

First goal – sheer inventive magic.

Second goal – opportunistic scramble.

Third goal – running himself into the ground for his team at the death. Can’t wait to see what his tally will be for next season.

Improvements in written off players

So many players we had been moaning about for months under the last manager, have turned it around under a proper manager.

Obviously everyone knows about Joelinton and his majestic upturn in form of late but Fraser is a changed player, while Shelvey looks worlds away from the lazy ambler he was at the start of the season, but not many people mention Krafth.

He was one of the prime scapegoats in the previous era but seems to be developing into a decent fullback now, defensively sound and capable of being a decent defender.

When you looked at him under other the previous manager, you would have never believed it.

Leave it late

This is our new mentality.

Never give up, never give in, chase every ball and it might come off.

And boy did it today.

The fact that we now have a team that always runs itself into the ground to chase the win until the final whistle goes is still a novelty to me. As I said before, can’t wait to see this NUFC team under Eddie Howe over a full season, with more reinforcements and players back from injury.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

