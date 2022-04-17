Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Leicester 1.
A massive victory for Eddie Howe and his players.
Bruno Guimaraes the match winner with a goal in each half.
MATCH RATINGS:
Dubravka – 6
Thought he looked a bit slow off his line at times and not confident on the ball.
Couldn’t do anything about their goal of course.
Krafth – 9
Absolutely fantastic.
Did everything spot on.
Couldn’t ask for a better performance from him.
Schar – 6
Again, another one on the ball that filled with me with little confidence today.
I don’t think Leicester offered a lot going forward.
Six might be harsh actually…
Burn – 7
Just edges Schar and put his body on the line at times.
Needs to be careful about getting ‘too confident’ though.
Caught out a few times chasing players and pushing high up.
Targett – 8
Absolutely fantastic.
Two full backs were superb today, up against decent attacking players.
Integral for the last minute winner too.
Bruno – 9
Magic! I thought his overall performance was good too, so this isn’t just for the last minute winner, but that’s the difference a player of that quality gives you.
You couldn’t see Shelvey or Big Joe busting a gut and finishing it in the last minute.
Shelvey – 8
He’s been brilliant lately, especially at home.
Worked his backside off today and tried to put the pressure on at times.
Looks much happier with a quality player like Bruno and a workhorse like Big Joe, next to him.
Joelinton – 7.5
That lad works his absolute backside off. He is everywhere.
Not great on the ball today (how was he ever a centre forward!?) but by god give me Big Joe every day of the week.
If he’s not starting the first game next season then we’ll have had a hell of a transfer window.
Almiron – 7
A marked improvement on his recent displays.
Got off to a very slow start but grew into it.
Worked his backside off though.
ASM – 5
Didn’t happen for him.
One or two decent runs but has to keep going and has to do better.
Wood – 6
Hard time today.
Not his fault I thought though.
Service into him was shocking.
Can’t for the life of me understand why we don’t cross the ball in the air for him?
SUBSTITUTES:
Murphy – 5
Useless when he was on.
Willock – 8
Didn’t do much except play a HUGE hand in the final goal.
Deserves an 8 for that.
Will start midweek I reckon.
Gayle – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm
Goals:
Leicester:
Lookman 19
Newcastle:
Bruno G 30, 90+5
Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%
Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16
Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7
Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3
Referee: Jarred Gillett
Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)
Newcastle United:
Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles
