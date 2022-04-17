Opinion

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday afternoon victory

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

A hard fought game where Leicester played the better football, had by far more possession, yet Newcastle United restricted the visitors to only one shot on target as well as the well worked Foxes goal from a corner.

However, incredible workrate throughout this NUFC team and the desire to not get beat…then turned to a brilliant win as Willock ran three quarters of the length of the pitch and crossed for Bruno G to brilliantly head in his second goal to clinch the victory.

GToon:

“Picture the scene. A housing estate in Staffordshire.

“Three people sat quietly watching a game reaching the closing stages.

“The “we’d take a draw” comment making its way from one end of the couch to the other and then…. absolute fkn bedlam.

“Jumping up and down screaming, my wife telling us the windows are open and kids are walking past!

“What a performance from the lads.

“I know Bruno will grab the headlines but that was a team that won today, a team that wouldn’t give up and gave everything.

“A team that tries to win.

“I’ve calmed down now btw.”

Jamie Smith:

“Wahey, when’s the last time we had an injury time winner stat fans???

“This feels massive, coupled with Burnley’s draw, as the two wins I wanted to ensure survival are delivered with plenty to spare.

“A bit below par for most of the game against a much changed Leicester but what our Brazilian superstar has added massively to his already glowing reputation.

“On to Palace with nowt to fear, then further on to another year storming up the league

“EE-I-EE-I-EE-I-O.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“This game was fizzling out (it didn’t really get going) until a lung-busting run from Joe Willock and a diving header from Bruno turned an acceptable one point into a superb three.

“It was a poor display by recent standards, although I thought Miggy played well, and surely we must now accept that Emil Krafth is a decent footballer.

“A nod to VAR too. Our first goal would be disallowed by every referee in the country.

“You know the drill; a bit of a melee. Can’t be 100% sure what he saw. Give the keeper the benefit.

“I think that is Newcastle safe –they already were in truth – and all eyes will now be on next season. VAMOS!!!”

Billy Miller:

“Bruno G, what a G!

“One small step in the season, one giant leap towards safety.

“Another comeback win in another game that you feel could have gone on to be a 3/4/5-0 loss under the previous regime.

“Unbeaten at home in 2022.

“We’ll do well to keep that record with Liverpool and Arsenal still to come here but, if we do, we’ll be feeling extremely confident when next season kicks off.”

Paul Patterson:

“What can you say after that?

“We’ve got one hell of a player in Bruno.

“Another solid team performance.”

Ben Cooper:

“We have played a few of these mid-table teams recently and Leicester were probably the best of them.

“Well organised, inventive and tidy, United did well to stay in the game given that we never really got going.

“Bruno and Maxi weren’t on the ball enough, some tired legs did their best but not much came off for NUFC.

“If I was being hyper-critical I would say that the subs made us worse both tactically and in personnel.

“And then bruno scored in the last second to win the game, my head exploded and what I wrote in the last bit doesn’t matter.

“Football? Brilliant.”

David Punton:

“The header was as emphatic as the roar that greeted it. Wow.

“Take a bow Bruno.

“A midfield maestro firing in late late drama on a balmy Easter Sunday at St James’ Park.

“Incredible scenes.

“The Brazilian running 80 yards to get on the end of a cross in the 95th minute.

“A goal that seals survival. A jubilant United edging out Leicester after going behind.

“What a turnaround in fortunes.

“Happy Easter!”

Nat Seaton:

“What a win!!!

“Came from nowhere… was thinking it was going to be another hard earned point from a game of few chances and very little Premier League quality on show.

“Our left back was man of match for me, that tells you a lot when it was a home game.

“Players were running on empty towards the end but never gave up.

“Then the class of Bruno grabbed all 3 points, what a feeling :)”

Brian Standen:

“Bruno is magic

“End of.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

