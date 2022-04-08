Opinion

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Wolves 0.

A massive victory for Eddie Howe and his players.

Chris Wood showing real bottle when confidently claiming the ball after he won the penalty, then smashing the spot-kick home.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 7

I don’t think he touched the ball in the first half but made one good save in the second half.

Wolves were shocking but shouldn’t take anything away from a good defensive performance.

Krafth – 9

Looking a lot more comfortable as of late but still has his obvious limitations. Fantastic tonight, did his job to the T.

Schar – 6.5

Did ok but would like to see him a bit more proactive on the ball.

Dillydallying at times. Could have cost us. 6.5 sounds too harsh but 7 seems generous.

Burn – 8

Improvement from the weekend where he was terrible but great tonight.

Targett – 9

Offered a great option down the left and set ASM away many a time. He’s been a fantastic signing.

Bruno – 10

Best player on the pitch by a country mile.

Different league. He f.cking loves it as well!!!

Shelvey – 9

Might go under the radar but he was fantastic tonight.

Defensively spot on.

With a bit more quality up top he could have had a few assists.

Joelinton – 7

Not brilliant but he works his absolute socks off for the team.

He goes above and beyond. Constantly nicking it here and there as well.

ASM – 5

Picked himself up for the last 20 minutes but even then, wasn’t prepared to run his socks off for the side.

Disappointed with his attitude more than anything at the moment.

Fraser – N/A

Wasn’t on long enough to judge before going off injured.

Wood – 7

Had a shocker for the most part but won the penalty and then despite poor form and a lack of goals, was straight over to that ball.

Picked it up, nobody else was having it and that’s what you want from your centre forward. Smashed it home. C’mon!!

SUBSTITUTES

Almiron – 6

Thought he did the leg work defensively but hid away from just about everything going forward.

Longstaff – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Get in!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0– Friday 8 April 8pm

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 59% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Friday night victory – Read HERE)

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

