Opinion

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Friday night victory

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0– Friday 8 April 8pm

A hard fought game where Newcastle United edged it throughout.

Chris Wood unlucky to see a first half goal ruled out due to a dubious VAR offside call in the build up…only for the Kiwi to win and score the penalty that brings a massive win for the black and whites.

GToon:

“A decent game with not much between the sides.

“They play slick passing moves around the box but none of it comes to much.

“We seemed to match their passing game and look a good side with Bruno in the middle.

“Credit to Dubravka for a good save late on and calming things down when the crosses came in near the end.

“It was a penalty won, a game won and we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m looking forward to work on Monday as it’s full of wolves fans.

“I told them before I left today that it would be the last time they’d ever stand a chance of beating us before our cheque book comes out in the summer.”

Jamie Smith:

“Massive three points and the recently grown back relegation nerves can settle.

“Surprised at how much we dominated an unexpectedly poor Wolves side but again a highlight of the fact we need to focus on threatening the goal more in the summer.

“Bruno was the difference for me, absolutely ran the show and should have had a pair of assists but for a marginal offside and awful finish from ASM.

“Wood deserved the winning goal after a typical all action show and we can maybe relax and enjoy tomorrow’s results rolling in.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A humongous result and a hugely deserved three points.

“Wolves made it a nasty game but the crowd stuck with the team and we got through it in the end.

“I didn’t know Howe was capable of these “ugly wins” when first arriving.

“But after Burnley, Villa and now Wolves, he is showing he certainly can.

“Bruno brilliant, ASM enthralling, but I am so pleased for Chris Wood. Like all the January arrivals his attitude is first class.

“Nearly there now!”

Billy Miller:

“We’ve got to be one win away from safety now.

“Then the dreaming can begin.

“We weren’t brilliant today but we were by far the better team against a Europe chasing Wolves.

“Bruno was a class above.

“With some quality additions in the summer I think we could have some real fun next season.”

Paul Patterson:

“Made hard work of that.

“Pleased for Wood.

“Maximin needs dropping. If that’s controversial then tough.”

Ben Cooper:

“Priceless.

“A win I never saw coming against a resolute, well organised but dismally negative Wolves.

“It needed someone in black and white who was quick and incisive and Bruno was that man.

“On a night when most struggled to move above the slog, he had the quality and vision.

“Worth watchng on his own and that was all Wolves could do.

“Beat Leicester and we are safe.

“Whatever else NUFC are, we are a force at SJP now.”

David Punton:

“A master class in midfield from Bruno as United eked out a win that takes them ten clear of the drop.

“On a night when Jonjo Shelvey said he travels on the Metro, this victory was just the ticker for United.

“They put the first half VAR disappointment behind them to get firmly back on track thanks to Chris Wood’s nerveless penalty at the Gallowgate end.

“It was against a Wolves side going for Europe – but we’ve managed to derail them.

“The goal was huge for Wood, but Bruno takes the man of the match award for me. Controls games.

“So we move to 34 points and very near to safety.

“All on a Friday night too!

“Enjoy the weekend. Our job’s done.”

Nat Seaton:

“Great to be back at St. James Park.

“Not the best of games but an absolutely brilliant 3 points.

“Players were dead on their feet, you cannot fault the commitment, just the quality (at times)!!

“Looking forward to the next couple of home games that will hopefully get us enough points to relax for the rest of the season.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 59% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

