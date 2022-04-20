Opinion

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Wednesday night victory

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm

Another hard fought game where Crystal Palace had by far more possession, yet just like Leicester on Sunday, Newcastle United restricted the visitors to only two efforts on target.

Not a great spectacle the second half but a great battling 45 minutes, the first 45 a better watch, especially Almiron’s brilliant winning goal into the top corner, his first goal in over 14 months.

Jamie Smith:

“Another great night under the lights.

“The magic 40 point mark reached and any daft lingering hopes of a Burnley revival shot to pieces, as Newcastle United can finally look forward to a new era where the top half of the Premier League is the concern, not the bottom.

“This new era will need a killer ball provider and a regular scorer to complement the solid team that has ground out these vital wins.

“However, I’m sure Eddie has that all in hand.

“I can’t believe the contrast between the misery of Watford’s late equaliser in January and where we are now.

“Let’s enjoy the next few weeks ahead of an exciting summer.”

Billy Miller:

“Three home wins on the bounce, the perfect remedy to the 3 away losses that came before.

“No way we’re going down now.

“Just enjoy the rest of this season and get psyched up for the summer.

“What a goal from Miggy by the way!”

Paul Patterson:

“Another player Eddie has reformed.

“Mighty Almiron.

“Eddie? Keep on keeping on.”

Ben Cooper:

“A glorious goal.

“An awful game.

“Hard to believe that United have achieved safety with this many games to go, given the first half of the season.

“Much like this win, it happened because everyone is contributing, nothing easy is given to the opposition and every week someone steps up to make the difference.

“Tonight it was Miggy, who does know where the goal is.

“Given the run of games against mid-table teams recently, maybe NUFC dont have to control games more.

“Scoring once is enough.

“Makes finishing above all these teams next season seem achievable.

“But tonight, time to enjoy 40 points.”

David Punton:

“Not since the heady days of Sir Bobby Robson have Newcastle won six off the belt at home.

“But in this new era we are discovering that everything is now possible.

“Up against a bruised Crystal Palace side, fresh from their Wembley heartache, it was a moment of magic from Miggy that handed us the three points.

“It was a smart finish from the Paraguayan, who is possibly playing for his future at the club.

“Almiron seems to enjoy scoring against this lot. Let’s also remember that was wor Bruno with the assist, a really well weighted through ball.

“It would have been nice to have added a second, but hey, it’s job done.

“The run of three games at home and we have taken all nine points on offer.

“Safe. Through the 40 point barrier, 11th and looking up the table, not down.

“Long may this continue.”

Nat Seaton:

“A great first half performance topped off with a brilliant goal by Miggy.

“Unable to retain any good possession in the second half but we defended well enough to get all 3 points and move on to that magical number 40.

“The feeling at St James’ at the moment is something special.

“We’ve waited a long time for this to return, long may it continue.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Palace:

Newcastle:

Almiron 32

Possession was Palace 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Palace 10 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Palace 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Palace 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tony Harrington

Crowd: 51,938 (1,000 Palace)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 90+4), Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 77), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Manquillo, Gayle, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

