Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players didn’t let anybody down today.

Gave it everything and hung in there, on another day we may have grabbed a point with this kind of battling performance if everything had gone our way, but nobody would say the scousers didn’t deserve to win.

Ben Cooper:

“Well, you can’t say we didn’t try.

“United just didn’t have enough quality with the final ball to cause Liverpool any real problems.

“We needed to be on top form in the final third but we weren’t.

“As resilient and organised as ever but lacking quality.

“Never mind, Liverpool played very well and you can see why they are where they are.”

Billy Miller:

“Stood up reasonably well to a world class team but offered little in an offensive sense.

“I’ve been telling people all week that I don’t care if we lose the last four games 5-0.

“I just can’t wait for the summer and the start of next season.”

GToon:

“Gutted we lost to the team I hate more than any other, supported by the worst fans in Europe.

“I can only hope Man City go on and win the league. Anyone but LiVARpool.

“As regards the game, I saw a pivotal moment that showed me what we need in the summer.

“Around 75 mins Shelvey was left floundering in midfield and then Wood set off too early for a through ball as he hasn’t got the pace to win if he’s level.

“That’s what we need. Pace up front and pace in the middle.

“Easier said than done but we have got rather a lot of money these days.

“I’d get Tchouameni and Nunez.”

Matthew Robson:

“I just loved the fact that we could look forward to this game.

“Eddie Howe doing a remarkable job to somehow take United clear of trouble with an outstanding run of results.

“I still enjoyed this match despite Liverpool clearly the better team, which we knew before kick-off. However, our players stuck at it and gave it everything, playing for the shirt, the fans and themselves.

“As somebody once said…all we ask for is a team (and club!) that tries.

“We have both now and an excellent head coach.

“I think improvement in these next few seasons is guaranteed on and off the pitch, which I am elated about, after the nightmare of Mike Ashley and zero ambition.

“Whether we will end up actually winning anything, who knows?

“However, I am absolutely confident that we will have a lot of fun trying.”

David Punton:

“A bridge too far.

“A narrow defeat but this a Liverpool side which has had 24 attempts on goal and ten of them on target.

“Is anyone capable of besting this lot?

“We gave it a bit of a go today but we just couldn’t quite open their defence up.

“That we went into this game all but safe, is a miracle in itself.

“Getting near to where the Reds are, will take a few more years.

“The chance to derail their title hopes goes begging but no massive disgrace in losing to such a stellar side.

“Our first home Premier League defeat in 2022 says it all.

“Eddie Howe is doing a great job.”

Nat Seaton:

“Eddie Howe said before the game that we had to play better than we had even in the games that we had won previously, to have a chance today, that didn’t happen and we were beaten by the better team.

“The players worked hard but that’s not enough against a top of the table team.

“One day this may be us deciding on which world class sub to bring on.

“I’m patient for that day to come…

“What we have had so far in 2022 has been more than good enough for now, here’s to the future of our great football club!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Liverpool:

Keita 19

Newcastle:

Possession was Liverpool 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Liverpool 24 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Liverpool 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 0

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: 52,281 (Liverpool 3,200)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 85), Schar (Lascelles 61), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock (Wood 67), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo

