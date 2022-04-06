News

New official Newcastle United training update gives clues for Wolves availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Friday’s match against Wolves.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

Amongst the text that went with Tuesday’s photo gallery, Newcastle United included:

‘Eddie Howe’s side know a big improvement will be required from their second-half display at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as they look to ensure their Premier League status for next season.

The United head coach will have Miguel Almirón available again after the Paraguayan missed out last weekend due to illness, while Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Isaac Hayden – as well as young goalkeeper Dan Langley – are working hard on their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

Bruno Guimarães, meanwhile, will have a full week of training under his belt.

Club photographer Serena Taylor popped into the gym, as well as out onto the training pitches, to bring nufc.co.uk this gallery.’

The photos published by Newcastle United on Tuesday, featured the following 14 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie

As for the Newcastle United players in the official 25 man NUFC Premier League squad that we couldn’t see amongst all 44 outside photos in the official NUFC photo gallery:

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier both featured in the images published from working out in the gym but couldn’t be seen in the outside training shots, suggesting that as expected, they are still both out for the foreseeable.

However, no idea as to why the other nine Newcastle United players weren’t seen in the outside training shots, suggesting it wasn’t a full on training session outside. Though both Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis were quite heavily featured in the outside training photos, even though the pair of them aren’t in the NUFC PL squad for the rest of this season.

Of those other nine who didn’t feature in outside training shots…

Joelinton, Joe Willock and Javier Manquillo were included in the indoor shots from the gym, though not seen in the outdoor training photos.

Whilst totally missing from all the published club photos, both gym and training outside, were Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett and Chris Wood.

So on Friday it appears that we will definitely see Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes available for selection in the starting eleven but of course Wilson and Trippier still definitely out.

As for those who were missing from the training shots, hopefully all innocent reasons for their omission and Eddie Howe having as full a squad as possible to choose from, as we head into three home matches in a row.

