News

New official Newcastle United training update gives clues for Liverpool availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Liverpool.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League home match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 18 current Premier League first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Federico Fernandez, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Chris Wood

As for the Newcastle United players from the 25 man Premier League first team squad, that we couldn’t see amongst all 56 photos in the official NUFC photo gallery:

Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier are all out for the foreseeable, though Eddie Howe said before the win at Norwich that he was still hopeful they might still play for the end of the season.

Also not seen anywhere in Wednesday’s training session photos are Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and Javier Manquillo.

It remains to be seen if any / all of these are absent from training due to injury / illness, or else just missed off the photos, or some other non-worrying reason for their absence.

None of that quartet started the Norwich match but Manquillo, Darlow and Ritchie were on the bench on Saturday.

As well as a number of the NUFC Under 23s training earlier today with the first team squad, also great to see Isaac Hayden back training with the main group. He can’t of course play again this season as he wasn’t named in the official NUFC 25 man Premier League squad for the second-half of this campaign, however, good to see he will have plenty of time to get fully fit for next season, whether he will be still at Newcastle United, or elsewhere.

