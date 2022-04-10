News

Neil Warnock declares ‘Nutters, aren’t they!!’ – He has no doubts about Newcastle United fans

Neil Warnock is now concentrating on media work.

Having left Middlesbrough in November (2021), Saturday saw him announce his final retirement.

Neil Warnock calling time after eighteen different spells as a manager over the course of more than 40 years.

Also on Saturday, Neil Warnock talking about Newcastle United in the present day and more than 50 years ago.

The now retired manager recalling as a teenager coming up to Tyneside with Chesterfield to play a reserve match, only to be stunned when a crowd of over 14,000 turned up to watch.

Then Neil Warnock as well, debating the present day and declaring ‘Nutters’ in praise of Newcastle United fans, when it comes to supporting their team / club.

The departure of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce has seen enormous black clouds lifted and finally Newcastle fans allowed once again to enjoy supporting both team and club, regardless of what the result ends up being.

Against Wolves on Friday night that support was yet again evident, from yet again another sold out St James Park.

Mike Ashley had dragged down so far the hopes and dreams of the supporters, Steve Bruce was at the club for for 27 months and yet only even experienced one sold out St James Park in his entire time at NUFC, that due solely to Mike Ashley having finally sold up and the new owners in charge for their first game (and Bruce’s last!) in the defeat to Spurs in October.

Neil Warnock on Sky Sports, talking about Newcastle United fans and Bruno Guimaraes, reflecting after the 1-0 win over Wolves – 9 April 2022:

“This lad (Bruno Guimaraes) for Newcastle (against Wolves).

“He was just head and shoulders above anybody else on the pitch.

“When that place (St James Park) is rocking….

“I mean, the place was rocking 15 minutes after the match, let alone during the game!

“I was in the central league with Chesterfield as a 19 year old and I went up to Newcastle (in the late 60s), we were playing the reserves.

“Ten minutes before we got there, Dave Blakey (who was from Newburn) said ‘you won’t have seen anything like this, so don’t panic’.

“I said ‘what do you mean, it’s a central league game’, he just said ‘don’t worry, watch’.

“St James Park, fourteen and a half thousand there for a reserve game against Chesterfield.

“Nutters, aren’t they!!

“They (Newcastle fans) are brilliant.

“Absolutely brilliant, aren’t they???”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Friday 8 April 8pm

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 41% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

