Michael Owen has only one word for Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe ahead of Wednesday night

Michael Owen has been talking about Newcastle United.

With six games to go Eddie Howe and his team playing at St James Park tonight.

Up against a Crystal Palace side that saw their season effectively end on Sunday, going out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage to Chelsea.

General consensus is that Palace have played far better football under Patrick Vieira, with the help of a net £77m spent on new players, plus the excellent loan signing of Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher unable to play against ‘his’ club on Sunday and will no doubt be itching to play tonight, though how his teammates react to the FA Cup exit remains to be seen.

The two clubs are both on 37 points and if moving to 40 points tonight would each be guaranteed at least 11th place in the table.

Whilst Crystal Palace’s season is maybe in danger of now fading away, for everybody at Newcastle United it is very definitely a case of enjoying every match still. The 14+ years of Mike Ashley’s miserable reign now at an end and Steve Bruce thankfully booted out, with head coach and his staff, the players, the fans, all pushing together to end the season in safety AND hopefully some style.

Michael Owen has only one word for the job Eddie Howe has done after inheriting such a shambles from Ashley and Bruce…’Brilliant’!

Owen claiming that that the excellence of Howe at Newcastle has ‘gone under the radar’ for most people.

Well, having inherited a team that had won none of the opening 12 games and had picked up only five points in the first eleven Premier League matches, Eddie Howe has added an astonishing 32 points in his 21 PL matches.

With as Michael Owen says, that latest three points against Leicester almost certainly now guaranteeing safety for NUFC.

However, with a small chance still of a top half finish and Eddie Howe matching Sir Bobby Robson’s run of six Premier League home wins in a row back in 2004, if beating Palace tonight, every motivation there for the Head Coach, the players and fans.

With a trip to bottom club Norwich on Saturday, three points tonight would be massive for Newcastle United pushing on and ending the season in a certain amount of style.

There have been ten Premier League matches at St James Park between the two clubs and there have been five home wins, two draws and away victories.

Michael Owen forecasts a 1-0 win for Newcastle tonight and it isn’t a bad shout actually, at least based on history, as after beating Palace 3-2 at St James Park in the 1994/95 Premier League season, the other four NUFC wins have all been by that 1-0 scoreline.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor ahead of Newcastle v Crystal Palace:

“For Eddie Howe, that win over Leicester virtually guarantees safety.

“He’s done a brilliant job, I actually think it’s gone under the radar.

“Defensively, he’s really improved things and that’s been a huge factor in their recent form.

“Five home wins in a row, St James’ is becoming a fortress!

“Patrick Vieira must have been disappointed with what he saw against Chelsea.

“They didn’t play badly, but they didn’t really threaten Chelsea.

“Palace have a lot of good attacking players, it’s surprising they didn’t create more.

“Conor Gallagher’s energy and quality was a massive miss in midfield.

“Prediction is Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0.”

