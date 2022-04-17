Opinion

Manchester United fans protest covered by MOTD a ‘little’ differently to Newcastle United fans

Interesting to see the March of the Day commentary team take time during the highlights of the Man Utd game vs Norwich, to acknowledge the ‘protest ‘ by the Manchester United fans.

Despite the fact that it appeared to amount to no more than a few anti-Glazer chants.

Amusing also to see how loyal those supposedly world famous fans are, with huge gaps across the Theatre of Dreams in response to disgracefully being fifth in the table.

This totally contradicts all TV teams’ stance over the years, in overlooking or ignoring the regular Newcastle anti-Ashley actions fans carried out.

Of course, our protests were as a result of the obvious unrealistic expectations of Newcastle United fans.

Whereas Manchester United fans, as our friend and expert punter Rio points out, deserve a lot better from their club’s ownership.

Despite supposedly mismanaging the club, a series of Manchester United managers have been allowed to spend hundreds of millions of the club’s money, whilst Big Mike allowed the club to grind almost to a halt, with the demise and maltreatment of the club and facilities still only begrudgingly mentioned by the media, if at all.

Thankfully, our club are now quietly doing the right thing in all areas, proving to be a class act, whilst others try to pick faults and grasp at straws.

So yes, at last, it’s big news; some club owners aren’t loved, especially when perennially arrogant teams start to slip.

It must be hell being Manchester United fans right now, especially when coupled with a collective sore shoulder from constantly looking over it, to see our lot coming steaming up behind.

