Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club…

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below.

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

For some strange reason I bought a copy of the Evening Chronicle for the first time in a while, after the Palace game.

Let me explain.

For years I religiously bought the Evening Chronicle for my daily toon latest news, like probably thousands of other Geordies used to (except my nana, who before letting me grandad have his toon fix, always used to check the deaths column out for folk she knew).

I digress.

Upon reading the Palace match report, I worked out I’d been to a different game to the one he attended.

Apparently the game he witnessed was a Barcelona-esqe performance with a team of next season’s champions league winners playing for us, unlike the workmanlike, gutsy performance I watched, strange.

After Bruce was appointed, I was that gutted I actually wrote a hand written letter to the Chronicle’s Lee Ryder, asking him why didn’t the chronicle with it’s investigative powers, not look into the club’s finances to find out where all the money had gone under Ashley, that we were so desperate we hired Bruce as manager. As suspected, no reply was forthcoming and the rest as they say is history.

In the end, market forces will do for the Chronicle, that’s capitalism, so next time you are in town, think on why we never hear the cry “Ronnie Gill, Ronnie Gill “.

Regards

Tony Mallabar

Dear Mag,

It seems as though mighty mouth Murphy, geet gob gabby and mealy mouth Merson…Have disappeared.

P Buck

Dear Mag,

Posting this with a heavy heart…

For more than 60 years I have loved building and working on my football and Newcastle United memorabilia collection.

The recent turnaround of events has reignited the flame, which FCB and Bruceless had just about managed to extinguish, and I’m finding that it’s taking up way too much of my time and I’m struggling to keep up with the everyday basics like cleaning and maintaining my house, so something has to give. I will be getting rid of my collection.

Thanks for reading and understanding…Below is a list of what’s available. Serious inquiries only please. Make me a reasonable offer.

1. Dustpan and brush

2. Sponges

3. Dusters

4. Mop and bucket

5. Window cleaner

6. Vacuum

7. Dishwashing liquid

8. Laundry detergent

9. Fabric softener

10. Laundry baskets

11. Toilet brush

12. Cleaning sprays

13. Scrubbing brushes

HTL

Derek Platten

Dear Mag,

Why is BT Sport always early kick-off?

Why don’t they pay up like bein and have 3 o’clock?

M Susan

Dear Mag,

Sorry, how much?

100 million spent to stay in the premiership, or is it?

Given we got a world class right back and a centre back for £25m, another full back on a loan and probably paid 10 over the top to deny Burnley a centre forward and give us a target man who plays week in week out.

Fair enough, Bruno I have to class as gravy and quite literally the icing on the cake, but was held back when the eight game run to survive was established.

So in cold cash we gambled 35m to stay in the premiership and more importantly, put a huge amount of faith in the manager.

The single best investment this club has made in the past fourteen years is Eddie Howe.

Talk from the rent a gobs that he is there to prepare the ground for an elite manager is missing the obvious ,we understand him, he understands us.

By us, I mean the fans who did not complain when we finished second or lost consecutive cup finals, or died a bit when Sir Les was sold.

It’s taken a long time but one of us is in charge, don’t tell me how much.

Keith Dixon

