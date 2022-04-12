Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans, ASM, loan deals and a Bournemouth fan

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club…

As well as often contributions from elsewhere, including this time from a Bournemouth fan.

A welcome return to winning ways on Friday night for Newcastle United.

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

As a fan of AFC Bournemouth I read that Newcastle can relax after the next win.

Well, I can tell you that under Eddie Howe, you will not relax, he will not let you, he’s full on.

I still say that Eddie felt he’d had enough of the AFC Bournemouth board and wanted out anyway.

A bit like Newcastle United under Ashley.

Good luck to the toon, to Eddie, Jason and Ryan Fraser, the wee man, This is one fan who knows the truth, you were entitled to a raise Ryan. Don’t blame you one bit for not playing out the last 9 games.

Cheers for all you did for our little club.

Colin Prater

Dear Mag,

A much needed win on Friday.

If you didn’t know already, you do now, Guimaraes must be the first name on the team sheet.

Talented way above any player we have, powering into tackles, passing, he has it all.

Why are we still siting so deep? We kick off playing quick football then we start sitting back, bringing pressure our way, a Brucie bonus we don’t need.

Defence looked more like it again with Burn and Schar, plus Krafth tidy .

Saint-Maximin – what a talent but easy to deal with, lung busting runs, weave left, right weave, tackled. Tell him two things, either run directly at defenders or cross the ball…time and time again loses the ball.

Against better teams the cracks are there, maybe a Leicester might show better how far we have come, or more likely how far we still need to progress.

Anthony Stafford

Dear Mag,

As the current season comes towards an end, my thoughts went back to the final game of the 1967/68 season when Newcastle lost to Man City 4 – 3 in a fantastic open game. As is well known, Man City won the league that day ahead of Man Utd.

It was thought Man City had to beat us as Man Utd were odds on to beat Sunderland in their final game, but as it happened Sunderland beat them.

The final league table threw up an unbelievable scenario of rules relating to European competitions and Newcastle qualified for the Fairs Cup finishing in 10th position.

I’m getting to the point of this…

In those days, the Saturday Football Pink showed readers letters including the ‘Letter of the Week’, and, either on the Saturday of the last match, or more than likely the week before, a reader had submitted a letter having worked out all of the scenarios that could happen on the last day, with the conclusion ‘why Newcastle should let Man City win’ (or words to that effect) so that Newcastle could qualify for Europe. The letter was brilliant. Conceived by someone without prompt by the incessant media coverage and analysts you have today.

I was thinking if you anybody has any access to the Football Pink archives for say 4th and 11 May 1968, you might find the fan’s letter.

Just a thought, it’s worth a look.

Thanks.

Bob Cook

Dear Mag,

An observation on one of the three negatives from the Wolves game, regarding ticket touts.

While I never encountered any myself at the game, I think, like your article mentions, it is disgusting.

Can I just add that I have been a season ticket holder for a good few years now and while it might not mean anything, on one side of me was three empty seats and on the other, another empty seat for the full 90 odd minutes.

Now I ask myself, especially when the sold out signs are put up, why would anyone buy a ticket only to not turn up?

Could it be because a shameless season ticket holder has snapped them up and couldn’t get rid of them or maybe someone snapped them up when going on general sale? Maybe, or maybe not, but it does ask the question why buy tickets and not turn up.

As we are allowed as season ticket holders and members to buy two tickets per home matches, maybe there is a gang of them working together to prey on decent supporters?

Tony

Dear Mag,

Just wondering how on earth Shola Ameobi keeps his job in charge of the Newcastle United players who go out on loan.

Time and again, young Newcastle players go to lower league clubs to get first team football to help them progress…only to hardly get a game, in some cases NEVER playing.

I appreciate it isn’t an exact science but surely the failure rate with these Newcastle loans in recent seasons had been way beyond what you should expect.

Even when there is the odd success, you look at somebody such as Elliot Anderson who is tearing up League Two with Bristol Rovers, you have to think surely he could and should have been placed with a club at a higher level, surely at least League One?

Tom Naylor

