News

Just look at that Premier League table after Norwich 0 Newcastle 3…

I can scarcely believe it, just look at the Premier League table at 5pm this fine Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United putting another three points onto their total and helping Norwich another big step further into the Championship.

The job that Eddie Howe has done…absolutely outstanding.

The first 20 Premier League games of the season seeing Newcastle United pick up only 12 points.

These next 14 PL matches…31 points!!!

That’s right, ten wins, one draw and only those three away defeats (in a row).

Only Liverpool having picked up more points in 2022.

Considering the absolute mess that Eddie Howe inherited from Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, this transformation really does take some believing.

The Premier League table now looking like this after the 3pm Saturday matches…

Leicester only drawing 0-0 at home to Aston Villa this afternoon, whilst Brighton are home to Southampton on Sunday.

Today saw the biggest Newcastle win of the season with a three goal margin, though we do have Liverpool and Man City up next, so the challenge is there…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

(Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Eddie Howe’s black and white army! Read HERE)

