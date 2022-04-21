Opinion

Journalist couldn’t understand why Newcastle fans back Eddie Howe and think Steve Bruce ‘tactically inept cabbage-head’

On 8 November 2021, Newcastle fans saw Eddie Howe confirmed as the new Head Coach.

The new NUFC team boss creating an instant positive impression when he and his coaching team turned up at the training ground before 7am in the morning to start the huge task of turning things around.

Eddie Howe inheriting a total shambles from Steve Bruce, the former Head Coach somebody who was most definitely not seen at the training ground in the early hours, if much at all…

I was amused to come across something posted on Twitter by Sam Street, who describes himself as a ‘Sports journalist and Watford FC fan’ in his Twitter bio.

Sam delivering something that surely backs up the notion that you should stick to what you know about when writing anything…

As you can see, ‘Sports journalist and Watford FC fan’ Sam Street posted this on 19 December 2021, just after Man City had defeated Newcastle United 4-0 at St James Park.

So coming back to his ‘incisive’ take on the situation…”Not sure what Eddie Howe has done to earn this level of backing from the Newcastle fans while Steve Bruce got ‘tactically inept cabbage-head’.”

Well, Newcastle fans had seen from afar Steve Bruce’s extreme limitations as a manager / head coach over the course of two decades and then up close for two years and three months, which very much backed up what we were led to believe when watching from afar. So I think fair to say that we were in a pretty good position in terms of of deciding how good (or not…) Steve Bruce was.

As for Eddie Howe, Newcastle fans totally understand what a shocking state Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce had left the club in, for the new owners and head coach to try and turn around in both the long-term and especially the short-term.

The thing is, when you support a team and watch every game, you know an awful lot more than a ‘Sports journalist and Watford FC fan’ who suddenly decides he wants to lecture others on something he knows nothing about.

In Eddie Howe’s very first match, Newcastle fans could see a very different team performance. It should have been a comfortable opening victory but individual mistakes undermined the Howe inspired display. This was a pattern that continued, a decent display at Arsenal saw decisions from officials go against NUFC and a 2-0 defeat was the outcome, but then a home win against Norwich was denied due to yet another individual catastrophe with Ciaran Clark’s sending off and a battling 1-1 draw followed.

A convincing performance and 1-0 victory over Burnley was next in Eddie Howe’s fourth game, before then three defeats in a row.

However, this was hardly unexpected, as these matches were away at Leicester and Liverpool, then home to Man City. Yes the scorelines were painful but there were still positives you could see thanks to Eddie Howe and refereeing / VAR decisions went against NUFC, plus still individual errors undermining the new Head Coach. This summed up in that Man City match, when obviously needing to keep it tight and no goal conceded for as long as possible, only for Ciaran Clark to inexplicably duck out of a simple headed clearance right in front of his own goal, gifting Man City a fifth minute lead.

Bottom line is that Newcastle fans, the ones who watch the matches, could see that whilst results weren’t great, there was clearly an underlying improvement that WOULD lead to better results, once a bit of luck and refereeing decisions came our way, plus a chance in January to bring in essential signings that should have been brought in over the course of the previous year and two windows, when Mike Ashley only allowed one player to be signed.

Anyway, moving forward…Eddie Howe has a Premier League record since 19 December 2021 of:

Played 15 Won 9 Drawn 3 Lost 3

30 points from a possible 45, at an average of 2.00 points per match.

Over the course of a full 38 match season, that form would give you 76 points, which last (2021/22) season would have made you runner-up behind Man City who won the Premier League with 86 points.

It wasn’t just blind belief in Eddie Howe, Newcastle fans had recognised that under the surface he was improving things and that results would eventually improve. It is ridiculous and embarrassing when those in the media purely judge things on results and often just a small sample of them, in football there are often such small margins in matches and one decision or mistake can so often prove pivotal, or your luck just isn’t there.

Message to journalist Sam Street, concentrate on what you know about, which isn’t Newcastle fans and our (once again) great football club.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm

Goals:

Palace:

Newcastle:

Almiron 32

Possession was Palace 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Palace 10 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Palace 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Palace 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tony Harrington

Crowd: 51,938 (1,000 Palace)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 90+4), Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 77), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Manquillo, Gayle, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

