News

John Barnes says this is a reality check for Newcastle United supporters

John Barnes says that Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium was a reality check for Newcastle fans.

The former NUFC player telling supporters that they were / are wrong if they thought the current squad of players could take the club and fans to ‘where they want to be’ next season and beyond.

When it comes to stating the obvious, John Barnes is indeed in a league of his own.

I don’t know a single Newcastle United fan who thought that this current squad could bring success to St James Park.

To go undefeated in nine games and win six of the last seven of that run of nine, was an extraordinary achievement for Eddie Howe, considering the players he had at his disposal.

It wasn’t a sign of trophies to come in the future, more a case of celebrating a minor miracle from Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United Head Coach doing a remarkable job considering the absolute shambles that Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce had left behind.

Some great signings have been made already with some excellent work in the January transfer window.

However, the mess left behind from 14+ years of Mike Ashley will take a lot more than that, if Newcastle United are once again going to become competitive.

John Barnes speaking to BonusCodeBets about Newcastle United following the 5-1 defeat at Tottenham:

“The Spurs defeat should be a reality check for Newcastle [United fans].

“Eddie Howe’s done really well and they’re out of the relegation zone but they’re not going to shoot up the league.

“They’re almost safe but there’s still work to do and they need better players.

“If the fans thought that, because of the last few weeks, they can keep this squad and get where they want to be, it’s a reality check.

“The aim for next season will depend on who Newcastle sign.

“At this moment in time with the players they have, they can look at mid-table.

“Depending on who they bring in, they may look to push into the top ten, but you can’t make that judgement now.”

