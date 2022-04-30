Opinion

Jake Humphrey upsetting the usual suspects with Newcastle United and Liverpool comment

Jake Humphrey is at it again.

The BT Sport presenter upsetting the usual suspects.

Norwich fan Jake Humphrey has for some time got stick, simply for speaking the truth about Newcastle United and the club’s supporters.

Pundits, journalists and indeed other presenters, have for years repeatedly ridiculed Newcastle fans and backed Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, whilst Jake Humphrey was pretty much the only one with the integrity to stand up and call out that behaviour as nonsense.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Savage, Richard Keys and countless others, all taking repeated cheap shots at Newcastle supporters, with Jake Humphrey simply calling it out as wrong and pointing out how ridiculous some of their comments / claims were.

The truth with Jake Humphrey and Newcastle United fans is…simply one of mutual respect.

Anyway, ahead of BT Sport covering today’s Newcastle match against Liverpool, Jake Humphrey put out the following on Twitter…

“It is an irrefutable fact that the 2 best teams in the Premier League this year are Liverpool and Newcastle United.

“Join us at St James’ Park as we bring you live coverage from 11.30am, including Eddie Howe joining us pitchside.

“See you there!”

The replies on Twitter were so predictable from so many, whilst Newcastle United fans laughed at them in response and put them right…

‘So desperate for Newcastle fans to like you.’

‘This could be the most BT Sport tweet ever.’

‘If you genuinely believe his tweet then I don’t think twitter is for you.’

‘Don’t be ridiculous.

Liverpool are nowhere near Newcastle’s level.’

‘1-1 tomorrow ruin Liverpool’s title challenge.. last game of the season Burnley beat us send Everton down.. scouse tears everywhere.’

‘How lol?’

‘What part of that do you not understand????’

‘The fact they are not comparable …… ?!?!’

‘The point of the tweet though was that he’s saying in 2022, Newcastle are second to Liverpool for points, so comparable this year at least?’

‘Stunning how many people in the replies can’t grasp this simple fact.’

‘Newcastle are not second in the table though.’

‘He literally said the form table this year….. what part of that do you not understand??’

‘Always enjoy a NUFC game covered by Jake Humphrey.

Said earlier in the season he just gets it – in life and in football. Always fair with NUFC and understands the fans. All we want!’

‘So embarrassing.’

‘How many of the “best teams” have been thrashed 5 – 1 by Spurs?’

‘Hard to argue facts but what’s the philosophy behind this?’

‘Why is a mackem on a thread about a Premier League game between Newcastle United and Liverpool. Get back in your lane marra, this is none of your business.’

‘The only irrefutable fact is that you’re an idiot Jake.’

Just to make it absolutely clear to those who are particularly serious cases of the ‘hard of understanding’, these are the facts that Jake Humphrey is referring to.

Points gained in 2022 by the top nine clubs in the Premier League (number of games played from 1 January 2022 onwards by each club, are in brackets):

38 Liverpool (14)

32 Newcastle United (15)

30 Man City (13)

28 Tottenham (16)

25 Arsenal (14)

24 Wolves (15)

24 Man Utd (17)

24 Chelsea (14)

21 West Ham (15)

A lot of people have a horrific combination of being absolutely thick and taking everything, every comment, far too seriously.

In 2022, no other Premier League club has accumulated as many points as Liverpool and Newcastle United, fact!

