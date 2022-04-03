I arrived as a Manchester United fan and then I discovered Newcastle United…

Opinion

I went to Newcastle University in 1964 as a Manchester United fan.

I started going to Newcastle United games and the infectious atmosphere at SJP hooked me.

Possibly the greatest moment I witnessed was when Supermac scored a hat trick on his home debut.

I moved to the Midlands in 1971, then to Liverpool in 1972, so I was able to see some of the Toon away games.

I watched one game in the Liverpool Kop, keeping my mouth tightly shut.

Of course there was Match of the Day but it was only one game watched on a Black and White screen.

In 1975 I moved to Hong Kong where I lived for 27 years, followed by 20 years in the Philippines where I have retired.

In Hong Kong at the time I arrived I recall that the FA Cup final was the only match beamed overseas. The local newspapers had zilch news on UK football, so for a few years I was very out of touch. Even to make a phone call at Christmas to relatives you had to go to the Cable and Wireless office to make a booking.

Things obviously improved and today I can watch almost any game, then highlight replays and Match of the Day.

I sometimes make comments on The Mag articles but here is my first contribution of an article.

I read on the Chronic site that Eddie is getting the players to fill in a questionnaire on their interests outside the team. This leads me to a thought that I have long held and that is, to get each player to confidentially fill out their own team selection before any game. I am sure this would be very interesting.

Another suggestion I have, is to always position a fast player on the centre spot when the opposition take a corner. Supermac used to do this and the opposition would always have two players watching him. This, of course, took one of their players out of the game and it gave the possibility of a big overhead ‘hoof’ for the fast player to chase. The roar when Supermac started his runs was amazing.

Finally, how about for throw-ins, the player throws the ball to his mate to take the throw. The thrower immediately throws it at the back of the fellow walking away and the ball is thereby presented to him to play with the opposition nowhere near.

Just some thoughts.

