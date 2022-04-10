News

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Danny Murphy discuss Newcastle, Bruno and Alan Shearer…

Gary Lineker and the Match of The Day guests have been talking about Newcastle United.

Saturday night’s show seeing them reflect back on Friday night at St James Park and the latest Eddie Howe victory.

The win over Wolves makes it four wins in a row at home in the Premier League for Newcastle United and in over five months now at the club, NUFC have only lost in the league at home to Man City during that time.

Joining Gary Lineker in the MOTD studio were Ian Wright and Danny Murphy.

The trio discussing the brilliant job Eddie Howe has done after inheriting such a total mess from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Also, the three of them analysing just what a tremendous signing Bruno Guimaraes looks, after his man of the match display.

As for Alan Shearer, he wasn’t working last night but the MOTD panel all keen to say just how much better life is when dealing with the Premier League’s greatest ever goalscorer these days, with Newcastle United now back on the up.

Gary Lineker, Danny Murphy and Ian Wright on Match of The Day discussing Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 and Alan Shearer:

Gary Lineker:

“Yep, another win for Newcastle, after a slightly dodgy run.

“Four wins in a row at St James Park and Bruno Guimaraes is looking a good signing, isn’t he?”

Danny Murphy:

“He looks like he has got really good creativity and I think he is going to be a bit more than a holding player the way he likes to get forward and with what he showed in this game.

“He actually played a little bit ahead of Jonjo Shelvey, him and Joelinton either side.

“You can see he has got good technique and a good eye for a pass, a little unlucky here because this one was ruled out for offside (after Bruno played a one-two with Almiron and then crossed for Wood who eventually ‘scored’).

“The only surprise watching him play, is that he hasn’t played more minutes.”

Gary Lineker:

“Getting his Premier League fitness?”

Danny Murphy:

“Yeah. He has played six times for Brazil and you don’t play for Brazil unless you have something about you.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him grow in this team because he has got a little bit more about him than they (Newcastle) have got in that area, that little bit of creativity, as well as defensive work.

“He really looks to have added quality to this Newcastle side.

“Really good performance, fans are going to like him.”

Gary Lineker:

“Wolves have had a good season but I just wanted a quick line on Eddie Howe.

“It is a pressure job and he has come in and done remarkably well.”

Ian Wright:

“Yes, he’s done what they wanted him to do.

“Now listening to the Newcastle fans in there, the noise is amazing,

“It is much better now because Shearer’s a lot better on the phone now. Not even joking (he was) so miserable.”

Gary Lineker:

“He has cheered up a bit, he has got a smiley face.”

Ian Wright:

“I am so pleased Newcastle are doing well for them (Newcastle fans).”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Friday 8 April 8pm

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 41% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

(Eddie Howe loves it at St James Park – I think night games here are absolutely brilliant – Read HERE)

(‘Great nights under the lights – The Toon is once again bouncing and I love it’ – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe makes Premier League history – Absolutely outstanding – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves boss admits Newcastle United deserved their victory as European hopes shattered – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Friday night victory – Read HERE)

