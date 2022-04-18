News

Garth Crooks bizarre description of Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 as picks NUFC star in PL team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James Park.

Garth Crooks declaring when selecting Bruno Guimaraes, ‘The game was going nowhere until Guimaraes refused to give up on a lost cause for his first goal then sprinted 40 yards to get in the box, when the game looked over, for his second.’

After this match winning performance from Bruno G against Leicester, impossible for him surely to be overlooked by anybody when choosing a best 11 Premier League players of the week.

Garth Crooks also keen to shower praise elsewhere at St James Park, ‘Newcastle’s new owners, meanwhile, need to be congratulated for taking over the club at a difficult time. They have provided stability and been conservative in the transfer market. I don’t know who is advising them, but they are doing one helluva job.’

I think the vast majority of Newcastle fans would agree that if Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce had remained, it would have been relegation for sure. Eddie Howe doing an amazing job in improving the existing players to a huge degree, whilst also showing great judgement in the transfer window.

Not sure you could describe the NUFC January transfer window as ‘conservative’ in any way…but I think the Newcastle United owners did exactly the right thing. Backing Eddie Howe’s judgement and making five great signings.

Matt Targett on loan was an amazing signing, whilst to bring in both Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier for under £30m for the pair was a real bargain. Whilst with Callum Wilson set to miss the rest of the season and no Premier League level alternative striker to play in his absence, they bit the bullet and paid the £25m release clause for Chris Wood. He has 100% proved to be worth that transfer fee to Newcastle United, as his unselfish role has been integral to Eddie Howe’s plans.

As for Bruno Guimaraes? He will eventually cost Newcastle United over £41m and become the club’s record signing, what a player!

However, I have to say that there is another stand out part of the Garth Crooks overview on Sunday’s match and this time it is absolutely laughable.

Garth Crooks analysing the reasoning for the away side’s defeat as this…’Leicester looked leggy and lacklustre, probably due to their superb midweek victory in Europe. However, they will need to learn how to come back to their domestic programme and be in a position to churn out a draw when not firing on all cylinders.’

Hmmm. You just know for a fact that he has seen the goals from the match and nothing else whatsoever. Though pretending that this isn’t the case.

To claim ‘Leicester looked leggy and lacklustre’ is 180 degrees wrong.

As a Newcastle fan, I’m happy to admit that Leicester controlled the game, were the better team and played the better football, if anything it was NUFC players who looked ‘leggy’!!! However, to their credit the Newcastle players gave it everything, gave it their all, then threatened on the break.

The thing is as well, to claim Thursday night’s match supposedly led to a tired and lacklustre display (which wasn’t the case anyway) is just plain daft, when if Garth Crooks had bothered checking, he would have seen that only two of the ten outfield Leicester players also started against PSV – Dewsbury-Hall and Tielemans.

Only last weekend, Leicester played the first leg of their PSV quarter-final on the Thursday and then on the Sunday (11 April) convincingly beat Crystal Palace 2-1, with the exact same eleven as played at St James Park yesterday, apart from Maddison played instead of Perez.

Leicester didn’t do a lot wrong on Sunday but came up against a team who are giving it everything for Eddie Howe and the fans. A Newcastle side who haven’t lost at home for four months and who yesterday made it five wins at St James Park in a row, plus haven’t conceded more than one goal at home since mid-December.

So it was excellent defensive discipline and commitment that helped get Newcastle United over the line against Leicester, along with providing a threat on the break and most importantly, having the best player on the pitch who proved the difference, Bruno Guimaraes.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Bruno Guimaraes in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below, plus his comments on Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United owners:

Bruno Guimaraes:

“What a result this was for Newcastle against Leicester.

“The game was going nowhere until Guimaraes refused to give up on a lost cause for his first goal then sprinted 40 yards to get in the box, when the game looked over, for his second.

“Leicester looked leggy and lacklustre, probably due to their superb midweek victory in Europe.

“However, they will need to learn how to come back to their domestic programme and be in a position to churn out a draw when not firing on all cylinders.

“Newcastle’s new owners, meanwhile, need to be congratulated for taking over the club at a difficult time. They have provided stability and been conservative in the transfer market.

“I don’t know who is advising them, but they are doing one helluva job.

“Did you know?

“Guimaraes’ second and winning goal, scored after 94 minutes and 10 seconds, was Newcastle’s latest Premier League winner on record (since 2006-07).”

Fraser Forster (Southampton)

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Pontus Jansson (Brentford)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

