Filthy Rich and Catflap (aka Newcastle United and Sunderland)

Now before some of you older fellas start reminiscing about zany 1980s sit-coms, I have to say that this article has nothing to do with the shenanigans of Rik Mayall, Nigel Planer and Ade Edmondson.

I just thought that this was a quite humorous and appropriate title, that’s all.

After Bruno Guimaraes’ last-gasp 95th minute winner against Leicester City, (that has elevated Newcastle United to 14th place in the Premier League on 37 points), the penny has finally dropped on many of our Wearside ‘friends’ that Newcastle United will not be getting relegated, as they so boldly told us between September and Christmas last year.

According to them, with Sunderland at the time riding high in the third tier of English football, Tyne / Wear derbies would soon be returning, albeit in the Championship.

What a difference a few months have made, as Eddie Howe’s black and white charges have taken an incredible 27 points since the festive season.

Meanwhile, the mackems have alarmingly slipped out of the automatic promotion race in EFL League One (and they are currently trying to scrape into the play-offs).

Hence, Sunday’s result at St James Park has sent some of the Sunderland faithful into meltdown on the likes of RTG etc.

I have seen laughable quotes / claims about us being ‘Terrorist United’, that the Geordies support barbaric executions in Saudi Arabia, back air strikes on Yemen, claims we are also homophobic and believe that it is correct that women should be looked upon as second class citizens.

Yesterday’s news that Newcastle United had settled with some of the victims of the despicable George Ormond (a youth coach in the 1990s), brought further outlandish allegations of us being a club rife with paedophilia.

There were even calls among the red and white brethren about starting petitions up against our owners, fans and club.

The Toon takeover just over six months ago, has changed the dynamics, but not only in the Premier League.

It has also created a sizeable and considerable gulf (forgive the expression ha ha) between Newcastle United and Sunderland in the North East footballing landscape.

So there you have it my friends.

We are Filthy Rich and in the EPL, whilst the Black Cats are looking to be squeezing through the catflap again in the old Third Division. And boy do they not like it.

HTL

