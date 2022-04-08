Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Wolves tonight

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Wolves?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to bounce back from three defeats in a row.

However, all of those three matches played away from home.

The only two players we knew definitely wouldn’t be involves, were long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

So below are listed those 23 Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 23 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Dubravka

99% Guimaraes

98% Schar

97% Targett

96% Burn

94% Saint-Maximin

93% Joelinton

88% Wood

82% Fraser

62% Manquillo

61% Shelvey

The other 12 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

42% Willock

30% Krafth

14% Murphy

13% Almiron

11% Gayle

10% Lascelles

6% Dummett

6% Longstaff

5% Fernandez

4% Ritchie

0% Gillespie

0% Darlow

