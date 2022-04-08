Fans choice of Newcastle team v Wolves tonight
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Wolves?
We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle looking to bounce back from three defeats in a row.
However, all of those three matches played away from home.
The only two players we knew definitely wouldn’t be involves, were long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.
So below are listed those 23 Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.
A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 23 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).
The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:
100% Dubravka
99% Guimaraes
98% Schar
97% Targett
96% Burn
94% Saint-Maximin
93% Joelinton
88% Wood
82% Fraser
62% Manquillo
61% Shelvey
The other 12 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:
42% Willock
30% Krafth
14% Murphy
13% Almiron
11% Gayle
10% Lascelles
6% Dummett
6% Longstaff
5% Fernandez
4% Ritchie
0% Gillespie
0% Darlow
