Fans choice of Newcastle team v Norwich this afternoon

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Norwich?

We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it four wins in a row.

Plus, if beating Norwich City, Newcastle would be guaranteed to end the day in the top half of the Premier League.

The only three players we know definitely won’t be involved, are long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, plus Ryan Fraser who has a hamstring injury.

So below are listed those 22 Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 22 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Dubravka

98% Burn

96% Targett

92% Bruno G

87% Schar

83% Almiron

77% Krafth

76% Saint-Maximin

75% Wood

73% Willock

71% Joelinton

The other 11 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

58% Shelvey

28% Gayle

24% Sean Longstaff

19% Murphy

19% Manquillo

11% Lascelles

8% Fernandez

5% Ritchie

5% Dummett

0% Darlow

0% Gillespie

