Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace tonight

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace?

We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it three wins in a row.

Plus, if beating Crystal Palace, it would be six victories in a row at St James Park.

The only three players we know definitely won’t be involved, are long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, plus Ryan Fraser who has a hamstring injury.

So below are listed those 22 Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 22 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Schar

100% Dubravka

99% Targett

99% Guimaraes

99% Burn

94% Joelinton

86% Krafth

84% Saint-Maximin

81% Willock

80% Wood

63% Shelvey

The other 11 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

59% Almiron

21% Gayle

16% Murphy

9% Manquillo

4%bSean Longstaff

4% Fernandez

3% Lascelles

2% Ritchie

2% Dummett

0% Gillespie

0% Darlow

