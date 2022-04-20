Fans choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace tonight
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace?
We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle looking to make it three wins in a row.
Plus, if beating Crystal Palace, it would be six victories in a row at St James Park.
The only three players we know definitely won’t be involved, are long-term injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, plus Ryan Fraser who has a hamstring injury.
So below are listed those 22 Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.
A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 22 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).
The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:
100% Schar
100% Dubravka
99% Targett
99% Guimaraes
99% Burn
94% Joelinton
86% Krafth
84% Saint-Maximin
81% Willock
80% Wood
63% Shelvey
The other 11 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:
59% Almiron
21% Gayle
16% Murphy
9% Manquillo
4%bSean Longstaff
4% Fernandez
3% Lascelles
2% Ritchie
2% Dummett
0% Gillespie
0% Darlow
