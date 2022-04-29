News

Fabian Schar goes public with what convinced him to stay at Newcastle United

Earlier this (Friday 29 April 2022) morning, Newcastle United announced that Fabian Schar had extended his stay.

The central defender agreeing a new contract to the end of June 2022.

Following the announcement, Fabian Schar going public with what convinced him to stay at Newcastle United.

The Switzerland international using both his personal Twitter account and an interview with NUFC TV, to explain why he is staying at St James Park.

Fabian Schar explaining to NUFC TV why he has decided to sign a new two year contract with Newcastle United – 29 April 2022:

“For me, Newcastle was always special.

“From day one I felt really comfortable.

“To play here, at home, in this stadium or away with these fans, it is just the best thing for a player.

“Since the takeover, since the manager came in, since we started to play better, you see they are getting even more excited and the atmosphere in the stadium is crazy.

“I think just the whole City has changed a bit.

“There is loads more positivity, not just in the team but also in the stadium, even when we have some bad minutes in the game, they give us their support and they know what we need.

“I think this club is so huge and the future can bring a lot of brilliant things.

“I just want to be part of it.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s what I always wanted – to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.”

Eddie Howe on the new Fabian Schar contract:

“I have been delighted with Fabian’s form.

“He is the ultimate professional and a hugely important player in our dressing room.

“I’m delighted he has committed himself to the club.

“He is very driven for future success and I’m pleased he will be a part of our future.”

Fabian Schar also using his personal Twitter account to express his delight at signing the contract extension – 29 April 2022:

“I am very happy and grateful to announce my contract extension.

“Newcastle United is very special club and I am happy to be a part of the Toon Army in the future.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible fans for their outstanding support!”

