News

Elliot Anderson potential at Newcastle United – Joey Barton explains what is needed

Joey Barton has been talking about Elliot Anderson, yet again.

The 19 year old Newcastle United loan player having had a dramatic effect on Bristol Rovers’ season.

The League Two club having picked up only 35 points in their opening 25 games (10 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats), averaging 1.44 points per game.

Whilst with Elliot Anderson involved in their last 15 league matches, Bristol Rovers have picked up another 30 points (9 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats) at an average of 2.00 points per match.

His exceptional contribution so far, has propelled Bristol Rovers into the promotion picture, currently fifth in the table with six matches to go, clubs 3rd to 6th all on the same number of points and divided by goal difference. The top three go up automatically and the next four in the play-offs.

With three goals and three assists so far in his 15 appearances for Bristol Rovers, Joey Barton says that as well as excellent overall performances, Elliot Anderson needs to add more direct goal involvements if he is to catch the full attention of Eddie Howe.

Joey Barton talking to the Bristol Post:

“He (Elliot Anderson) has got a lot of quality that’s for sure.

“I haven’t seen anybody (as talented in League Two)…there have been a few good players, certainly in the opening gambit of the season when Swindon came here they had a few good ball players, (Harry) McKirdy, people like that, some quality operators.

“I think he (Elliot Anderson) is superb.

“I think our fans have taken to him because he gets you off your seat.

“You would be really pleased watching him have the ball for 90 minutes because he’s just got such quality.

“The challenge for him is getting that final (part), he gets in one-on-one and chops everyone but you need them goals.

“That’s what’s going to make Eddie Howe sit up and take notice because unfortunately, Eddie probably won’t watch our game. He would not watch but he’ll just see if Elliot has assisted or scored.

“For El, I think if you get sent from a Premier League club to League Two, he’s been getting loads of rave reviews, so he’ll be aware of it but to get anywhere near Newcastle’s first team next season with the money they might have available to them, he needs them goals or assists.

“I think at the level above you might have a sniff (of signing him next season), that’s the horrible thing as a coach because we could have a really good team in League One or if we’re in League Two next year we could lose lots of our players.

“But we’ll find them, I know where they all are. Luckily for me, I’ve got an unbelievable team that can find good players and that’s a group effort.

“To find Elliot Anderson in the midst of us chasing down a transfer target which was priority number one for the whole of the window, but that didn’t work out.

“To have Plan B, C and D is a credit to our recruitment staff and the work they do. As a manager, you get very focused on target one, ‘Let’s take that off the board’ and you start making plans for that.

“But then they’re like ‘Hang on if this doesn’t happen we need to be prepared and take B or C’.

“Elliot was Plan B, believe it or not. Sometimes you need a bit of luck because plan A was definitely not as good as Plan B. He wasn’t, I’ll tell him to his face.”

