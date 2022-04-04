News

Eddie Howe wonders how Newcastle go from 6 goals conceded in 900 minutes to 3 in 11

Eddie Howe is looking forward to coming home.

The Newcastle United boss reflecting on having had four away games in a row, six away games in the last seven.

Eddie Howe hoping for home comforts and continuing a run of three wins in a row at St James Park, plus continuing an unbeaten home run that has seen no Premier League defeats on Tyneside since losing to Man City before Christmas.

Heading into the 43rd minute of the match on Sunday, Newcastle United were 1-0 up and had dealt with the dangerous Spurs attack very well. Eleven minutes of play later and NUFC were 3-1 down.

The previous 900+ minutes of Premier League football had seen Newcastle concede only six goals, yet suddenly three conceded in only eleven minutes, which then became five leaked in 40 minutes as Spurs took advantage of the visitors becoming a bit of a mess at the back.

Eddie Howe looking at the positives…’In hindsight, we might look back on this as a good thing, it might realign our thoughts, get us back to the basics.’

Those 40 or so minutes when Newcastle United fell apart, were all the more surprising when for the opening 40+ they restricted Spurs to only one effort on target.

Tottenham have now won five of their last six games and scored 21 goals in the process, plus a couple of games before that run they scored three goals in a win at Man City.

For Newcastle United a time to reflect on why they suddenly put in such a poor second half performance and ensure no repeat against a Wolves side on Friday.

Eddie Howe dissects what went wrong after Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1:

“We contributed to that [defeat and scoreline].

“We were one up and executing a good plan, controlling them as best we could.

“We did the first part of the game well but the second [Spurs] goal is the key thing.

“It is what we didn’t need to do as we chased the game in a way you can’t against this time of team.

“We took risks and didn’t execute it well enough, against these teams you have to get every aspect of your game right and in the second half we didn’t

“They have players who can hurt you and some of their football is at the highest level.

“It is something that we will have to learn from [but] I don’t think it will affect the morale.

“In hindsight, we might look back on this as a good thing, it might realign our thoughts, get us back to the basics.

“We are still in a huge fight to stay in the division.

“That’s six away games in seven and now we return home, they will be massive games [against Wolves, Leicester and Palace at St James Park]..

“After a second half like that, you want to play again very quickly, put the memory of this game away.

”We produced a very good performance up until the moment Fabian [Schar] scored and I was hugely disappointed to go in at 1-1.

“Apart from a few nervy moments at the start I thought we’d controlled them [in the first half].

“The key goal is the second goal and the manner of it from our perspective, we needed to feel our way into second half.

“Then we chased the game in a very aggressive way, played in a way we shouldn’t have done, we were far too open…but it was in our desire to chase the game.

“We became expansive, took risks with the ball and then got punished by a top level team.

“Some of the goals they scored on transitions were very good and we didn’t manage that part of the game at all.

“It is a massive period coming up for us.

“We are aware this run of games we’ve just exited out of was difficult for us, a lot of away games, and we are pleased to return home where our form has been good.

“We need the crowd and the stadium united, to make that atmosphere as intense as we can for our opponents.

“This is going to be a massive spell which will go a long way to dictate our fate this season and this has been a little jolt and reminder we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We have to fight and battle for every point and use the pain of today in our next games, get the stadium absolutely rocking.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Tottenham:

Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Emerson 63, Bergwijn 83

Newcastle:

Schar 39

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Tottenham 62% (65%) Newcastle 38% (35%)

Total shots were Tottenham 19 (8) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Tottenham 6 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Tottenham 2 (2) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Guimaraes 59), Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, , Joelinton (Murphy 59), Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood (Lascelles 70)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie, Krafth

