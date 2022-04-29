News

Eddie Howe says he fully intends to be at St James Park on Sunday when history is made

Eddie Howe intends to be at St James Park on Sunday.

The Newcastle United boss set to see a bit of history made, when the NUFC Women’s team play their first competitive match at St James Park.

They are playing Alnwick Town Ladies, with the Newcastle United Women’s team still having an outside chance of finishing top in their league, needing to win their last two matches and Liverpool Feds lose their last game.

If you fancy giving your support alongside Eddie Howe, details below, only £3 to get in and free for juniors.

Howay the lasses!

Eddie Howe on the Newcastle United Women’s game on Sunday (1 May 2022):

“It’s a brilliant moment for them.

“I’d like to wish (manager) Becky (Langley) and her team luck.

“I’m going to try to get to the game myself as I think it’s important we all support every team Newcastle produce.

“It’s a historic moment and I wish them luck.”

Club announcement confirming details for the Newcastle United Women’s match at St James Park on Sunday 1 May 2022:

‘Newcastle United Women will take on Alnwick Town Ladies at St. James’ Park on Sunday, 1st May (kick-off 2pm BST) after a change in opposition due to fixture rescheduling.

Becky Langley’s side were due to host Barnsley Women in their historic first match at the stadium next weekend, however the Football Association has confirmed it will now be the Magpies’ Northumberland neighbours who will be making the short journey to Tyneside.

The club is urging supporters to turn out in their numbers to support Newcastle United Women, who are currently second in FA Women’s National League Division One North.

Cash turnstiles will be in operation in the East Stand, with entry just £3 for adults and FREE for juniors. All supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Further turnstiles will be open in the Gallowgate End and Leazes End subject to demand.’

